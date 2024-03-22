APVN SEALING FACTORY OFFICIALLY OPENED

The inauguration ceremony welcomed H.E. Werner Bardill - Consul General in HCM City, Christof Domeisen - Chief Executive Officer of Angst+Pfister Group, Pham Van Cuong - Director of Department of Trade and Industry, Dong Nai Province, Nguyen Quoc An - Vice Manager, DIZA - Dong Nai Industrial Zone Authority, and Management Board Members of Angst+Pfister Group.

With a total investment of 11.1 million euros till 2028, the new facilities were built in less than one year. The new construction is eco-friendly and achieved international working environment and standard for O-rings and Sealing products, strictly applicable for automotive, process industry, pharma & medtech, food & beverage application, oil & gas, as well as general industries worldwide.

Besides sales, product management, research and development, laboratory, and quality assurance, the brand-new site houses a large warehouse that is intended to serve as a distribution hub for all Angst+Pfister Group products throughout Vietnam and Southeast Asian region.

Christof Domeisen, Chief Executive Officer of Angst+Pfister Group, said bringing innovation from Switzerland into the manufacturing side and developing Vietnamese and global customers further is the most important aim of this manufacturing investment.

“I am convinced that we will also benefit from the innovation developed by Vietnamese universities and Vietnamese companies. I am happy to understand that we were very much welcome to build up this company. Thank you for all the support by the local partners. Be ensured that we will work hard over the next years to also become a positive contributor to Vietnamese society.”

Angst+Pfister serves more than 20,000 customers per year in over 50 countries, through local sales and technical organisations supported by state-of-the-art engineering development centres.

"At APVN Sealing, you will benefit from more than 100 years of successful work for world-leading companies from a broad range of industry sectors. From the very beginning, we have been using our skills, resources and capabilities to design reliable, stable and innovative solutions," Domeisen said.