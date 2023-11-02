VinFast and BIDV launch special gratitude program for Vietnamese teachers

This meaningful and humane gift from VinFast and BIDV is dedicated to teachers, lecturers and staff members actively involved in nurturing the future generation. The programme also aims to encourage the use of environmentally friendly electric cars and motorcycles, in line with the government's policy of sustainable development and reducing emissions.

The programme applies from November 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023 or until further notice on all VinFast electric cars and motorcycles currently available on the market. Under this programme, eligible customers will receive an immediate 3% discount when purchasing a VinFast electric car and a 25% discount when purchasing a VinFast electric motorcycle. Additionally, VinFast will offer an additional 1-year free battery rental for customers who choose the battery rental package for distances below 3,000 km (3,500 km for VF 9), or a direct discount on the vehicle price for customers who purchase a vehicle with a battery.

For customers interested in obtaining bank loans to purchase VinFast electric cars and motorcycles, BIDV has implemented a credit programme offering loan amounts up to 80% of the vehicle's value for cars, with a repayment period of 6 years, and 70% for motorcycles, with a repayment period of 3 years. The interest rate for the loan is fixed at 7.3% per year for the first 18 months, and a maximum of 8% per year for the remaining period. In the event that the market interest rate exceeds 8% per year, VinFast guarantees to assist customers in covering the difference. If the interest rate decreases below 8% per year, customers will benefit from the actual interest rate.

Speaking about the special gratitude programme for Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20th, Ms. Hồ Thanh Hương, General Director of VinFast Vietnam Market, said: "This is a meaningful and humane gratitude gift that VinFast and BIDV dedicate to the teaching staff and employees working in the education sector. We always appreciate and are grateful for the efforts and dedication of those who contribute to the cause of education. We believe that environmentally friendly electric vehicles are also a preferred choice for teachers, as they aim to create a sustainable and green future for the upcoming generations."

In addition to attractive incentives when purchasing cars, VinFast is also implementing a series of outstanding after-sales policies for customers. These policies include a 10-year official warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance, mobile service, mobile charging, and special support for any inconveniences caused by product defects.

Of particular note, VinFast guarantees the buy-back value of their electric cars after 5 years of usage, with a publicly transparent and fixed discount, ensuring peace of mind for the users.

With a wide coverage of charging stations and service workshops across 63 provinces and cities, continuously expanding and improving, VinFast's electric vehicle ecosystem has effectively met the transportation needs of electric vehicle users nationwide. This contributes practically to the goal of protecting the environment and creating a better future for all of us.