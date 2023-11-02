Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection – “luxury brands among famous luxury names” in the hospitality industry

More than a century ago, from a small beer and beverage bar with only 9 seats in Washington D.C (USA), father and son John and Bill Marriott drew the whole world’s admiration when they introduced and developed the world-famous Marriott International hotel franchise and management brand. Up to now, Marriott International has become the world's largest hotel brand in terms of room count, with more than 1.5 million available rooms.

When people hear the name Marriott International, they immediately think of a series of classy and luxurious names that this brand owns. That is, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, JW Marriott, or BULGARI Hotels & Resort, Edition, etc., placed in the highest segment (Luxury) of Marriott International's three operating segments, Luxury, Premium and Select. And among these Luxury brands, Ritz Carlton Reserve and The Luxury Collection are regarded as "luxury brands among famous luxury names" in the field of luxury resorts.

Ritz Carlton Reserve – luxury "reserves"

In the world, The Ritz-Carlton, acknowledged as the "hotel of kings", is the preeminent luxury brand in the hospitality industry from the United States. The number of projects and hotels bearing the name The Ritz-Carlton is limited due to the exacting standards that this brand must meet when choosing which countries can bear its name.

With its hundred plus years of history, The Ritz-Carlton operates and manages more than 110 hotels and resorts worldwide, and represents the best that Marriott International owns, providing a greater exclusive personalization experience than any other resort in the group.

The highest level of The Ritz Carlton's luxury is the Ritz Carlton Reserve - an upgrade that aims to always go above and beyond what the hotel industry can offer. Being more rigorous in choosing the location, with the introduction "Welcome to your home, at the ends of the Earth", Ritz Carlton Reserve does not simply call its properties resorts, but refer them to as "reserves" hidden in the distinct corners, offering guests extraordinary discoveries, excitement from unexpected adventures, and luxury experiences beyond imagination.

Ritz Carlton Reserve branded resorts are not only unique designs nestled among the most pristine and exquisite lands in the world, but are also always meticulously cared for, environmental impacts are considered, natural beauty accentuated, while also focusing on promoting activities that help raise individuals' consciousness about the environment.

Currently, there are only 6 Ritz Carlton Reserve branded resorts worldwide in Dorado (Puerto Rico); Niseko (Japan); Bali (Indonesia); Krabi (Thailand); Los Cabos (Mexico); and Jiuzhaigou (China). In the near future, Hon Thom, Phu Quoc, Vietnam has been selected as the 7th "reserve" of this brand in the world.

Ritz Carlton Reserve Hon Thom Island is the next 6-star masterpiece of resort king Bill Bensley and Sun Group. With 40 villas ranging in size from 200 to 2,000 square meters, designed in the style of traditional high-roofed houses of the Polynesian people in the north of Oahu Island, Hawaii, a mixing of liberal and free but also very private and mysterious among nature and the beautiful sea and sky of the pearl island, The Ritz Carlton Reserve Hon Thom Island will provide guests with facilities that are not only luxurious, but will also leave an indelible impression.

The Luxury Collection – embodying the essence of luxury resorts

Among Marriott International's sub-brands, The Luxury Collection is regarded as a resort brand of "collectors" and "adventurers", was established at the dawn of the modern era, when steamships and trains were introduced and the first hotel in Venice was built.

Until now, The Luxury Collection has included 120 of the world's best hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories, and many of which are centuries old. The Luxury Collection's collection combines the quintessence, appearing in destinations with the most impressive and unique landscapes in the world, from the deserts of the Middle East, to the Mediterranean islands in Greece or English suburbs. All of this makes the upper class always have challenges to conquer, wanting to experience everything in order to complete the "collection".

The Luxury Collection's high-end hotels bring a classic and independent feel, like separate individuals that do not follow any common standards of a large corporation, so the experiences are therefore also impressive and "combine" more quintessence. This is also the reason why astute observers will notice that Marriott International's most ambitious properties are all part of The Luxury Collection, including Al Maha in Dubai (UAE) and Mystique in Santorini (Greece).

Each hotel in The Luxury Collection tells a unique story, filled with the charm and special indigenous cultural treasures of the destination, making each visitor's trip feel like a cinematic film, brimming with unforeseen emotions about the place where they stayed. The upcoming Luxury Collection Hon Thom Island Hotel will be a similar cinematic experience. Located right next to Bai Trao, the most beautiful beach on Hon Thom, with 305 rooms that range from 50 to 250m2, designed by a team of talented architects of 10 Design - world-renowned design consulting firm, The Luxury Collection Hon Thom resembles a massive wind-filled sail stretching out towards the ocean. Facing the sea and leaning against the mountain topography, following the mountainside terrain, gradually sloping towards the sea of the hotel, guests will fully enjoy the "specialty" scenery of Phu Quoc sunset.

When it opens, The Luxury Collection Hon Thom is expected to provide top-notch living and entertainment facilities such as a wave pool, children's play area, Gym & Spa therapy, sauna room, Restaurant, Rooftop bar and large conference room up to 900m2, promising to attract high-end guests who will stay, relax and enjoy a variety of luxury service experiences.

The arrival of two top-class resort brands on Hon Thom Island in Phu Quoc not only confirms the island's attractiveness to international investors and resort tourism developers, this is also seen as a sign of Phu Quoc's newfound advancement as the world's new luxury destination, a shining pearl of global tourism.