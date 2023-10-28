Masan High-Tech Materials footprint at Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2023

Being held from October 28 to November 1, the event has attracted the participation of nearly 300 major corporations and tech giants.

Masan High-Tech Materials (MHT) is the world's leading manufacturer of high-tech tungsten, with production facilities in Vietnam, Germany, Canada, and China and and R&D centres in Germany and Vietnam.

MHT owns the Núi Pháo polymetallic tungsten mine in Thái Nguyên Province.

It is a high-tech material manufacturer possessing modern production technology, strict management processes, and compliance with environmental protection regulations.

The company is also exemplary in implementing carbon neutrality initiatives, thus promoting a circular economy and saving energy.

With a clearly defined innovation goal focused on addressing emerging issues such as climate change, green development, clean energy, and digital transformation, Masan High-Tech Materials continually invests in researching and improving production processes, creating breakthrough solutions and developing green products to meet the increasing market demands.

As of 2023 Masan High-Tech Materials holds nearly 100 new patents worldwide, with an additional 50 in the application stage.

Masan High-Tech Materials' high-tech products have reached the global market, with 45% of its products being sold in Europe and 22% in North America, 18% manufactured and sold in China and 15% are sold in the rest of the world.

Masan High-Tech Materials has more than 300 customers in 30 different countries.

In 2022 Masan High-Tech Materials invested in Nyobolt to develop a battery line applying tungsten high-tech materials with fast charging speed, outstanding safety and ten times the capacity of conventional batteries to align with the global trend of using clean fuels. Recently Nyobolt launched an electric car that can be fully charged in less than 6 minutes, a record charging speed that promises to revolutionise the electric vehicle industry.

In early 2023 Masan High-Tech Materials launched a globally patented tungsten powder brand, “starck2charge,” that is used in the production of fast-charging and safe Li-ion batteries.

It is expected to address new energy challenges and create a clean energy ecosystem, particularly playing a significant role in the electric vehicle industry.

Furthermore, Masan High-Tech Materials continues to introduce tungsten powder blends for industries utilising 3D printing technology, ensuring high stability and purity, especially suitable for the medical field.

These products represent Masan High-Tech Materials' commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of advanced technology companies and global industries.

Through research projects and laboratory and pilot plant experiments, Masan High-Tech Materials has developed and perfected a recycling process that allows the recovery of lithium, tungsten, nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese from waste battery products.

Besides, specific refining formulations have been developed to achieve higher recovery efficiency while utilising less energy and water for the extraction.

Masan High-Tech Materials consistently seeks and establishes closed-loop systems to reuse, recycle and renew materials, reducing dependence on raw materials and limiting waste generation.

The integration of AI into the operating system facilitates a faster reaction to changes in operating conditions and optimises processes.

Simultaneously, new products are being developed from the waste stream of mining operations, including magnetite concentrates for the steel industry and fluorspar additives for the cement industry.

These outstanding technological achievements have enabled Masan High-Tech Materials to no longer depend solely on primary supply in mineral exploitation.

Instead, the company promotes a circular business model through urban waste mining, waste collection, production, and scrap recycling.

End-of-life assets now serve as sources of raw materials for the creation of new materials and products.

Masan High-Tech Materials is now actively working on building Asia's first and largest tungsten recycling plant in Thai Nguyen with the goal of making Vietnam a leading recycling hub for tungsten and precious metals in the region.

Craig Bradshaw, chief executive officer of the company, said: "Masan High-Tech Materials identifies innovation and sustainable green production as the focus of its development strategy, integral to its global strategy.

“The success of Masan High-Tech Materials' innovation is attributed to the combination of a world-class R&D platform and a team of dedicated, specialised application engineers with the ability to develop products that meet the rigorous technical requirements and changing needs of customers."

The Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2023 is organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

It serves as a convergence of intelligence, talents and resources from technology enterprises, research institutions, support organisations, incubators, and domestic and international investment funds.

As an event connecting elements within the largest innovation ecosystem of the year in Vietnam, the exhibition paints a vivid picture of future technology through leading domestic and foreign innovative technology enterprises.