Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Indonesia seeks to stimulate tourism demand in year-end holiday

December 03, 2024 - 14:59
Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry has decided to provide a 10% discount for domestic flight tickets during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year's holiday period, in a bid to stimulate tourism demand among Indonesian visitors.

 

A tourist village in Bali, Indonesia Photo: Indonesia Travel

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry has decided to provide a 10 per cent discount for domestic flight tickets during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year's holiday period, in a bid to stimulate tourism demand among Indonesian visitors.

The Ministry's spokesperson Elba Damhuri noted in his written statement that the fare reduction is expected to help those planning to travel to domestic destinations during the holiday, thus bolstering domestic tourism and economic performance in the last quarter of 2024.

The fare adjustment will apply to available tickets for flights on December 19, 2024, until January 3, 2025, he remarked.

Passengers who had earlier purchased tickets for flights within the period shall receive incentives from airline companies whenever possible, Elba added.

President Prabowo Subianto has asked ministries and sectors to coordinate in calculating the possibility of reducing airfares in the coming time to support people and stimulate the national economy.

State-owned oil company Pertamina announced that it will provide jet fuel discounts in the range of 7.5-10 per cent at 19 airports nationwide, considering this a measure to reduce airfares in the coming time. VNA/VNS

tourism Travel Indonesia

see also

More on this story

World

Indonesia, Singapore enhance search, rescue skills

The drill aims to improve the understanding and knowledge of the National Search and Rescue Agency of Indonesia (Basarnas)’s personnel and local stakeholders in conducting search and rescue missions for aviation accidents at sea.
World

Malaysia, Singapore cooperate on renewable energy

Singapore needs a sustainable energy supply to ensure the survival of industries in the city-state and Johor can potentially meet those needs, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Economy of Malaysia Zunika Mohamed told the press. In addition, Malaysia wants to promote cooperation with Singapore in industries that can add value to the national economy.
World

ASEAN strengthens cooperation with Mexican localities

During the visit, ambassadors from Việt Nam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand met with Governor Esteban Villegas Villarreal, signed a Letter of Intent for cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-Durango Business Forum, and worked with representatives from the Juarez University of Durango and several local businesses.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom