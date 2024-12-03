Indonesia seeks to stimulate tourism demand in year-end holiday

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry has decided to provide a 10 per cent discount for domestic flight tickets during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year's holiday period, in a bid to stimulate tourism demand among Indonesian visitors.

The Ministry's spokesperson Elba Damhuri noted in his written statement that the fare reduction is expected to help those planning to travel to domestic destinations during the holiday, thus bolstering domestic tourism and economic performance in the last quarter of 2024.

The fare adjustment will apply to available tickets for flights on December 19, 2024, until January 3, 2025, he remarked.

Passengers who had earlier purchased tickets for flights within the period shall receive incentives from airline companies whenever possible, Elba added.

President Prabowo Subianto has asked ministries and sectors to coordinate in calculating the possibility of reducing airfares in the coming time to support people and stimulate the national economy.

State-owned oil company Pertamina announced that it will provide jet fuel discounts in the range of 7.5-10 per cent at 19 airports nationwide, considering this a measure to reduce airfares in the coming time. VNA/VNS