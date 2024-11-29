Politics & Law
Home World

Indonesia, Singapore enhance search, rescue skills

November 29, 2024 - 08:40
The opening of the Indonesia-Singapore Search and Rescue Exercise in Natuna, Riau Islands, on Thursday.—Photo: ANTARA

JAKARTA — Indonesia and Singapore are conducting a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise in the former’s Natuna district, Riau Islands, on Thursday and Friday.

The drill aims to improve the understanding and knowledge of the National Search and Rescue Agency of Indonesia (Basarnas)’s personnel and local stakeholders in conducting search and rescue missions for aviation accidents at sea.

The Indonesian side features Basarnas, Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), National Police (Polri), and other supporting elements such as AirNav Indonesia, the Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), the Indonesian Coast Guard (Bakamla), Transportation Ministry, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, and local governments, according to a Basarnas representative.

The exercise is a simulation for facing a disaster or flight accident in the Natuna region. — VNS

