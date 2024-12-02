Politics & Law
Leisure boat with 3 aboard goes missing in South Korea's East Sea

December 02, 2024 - 09:26
The Coast Guard mobilised 13 patrol ships and two helicopters to search for the boat.

 

This photo provided by the Uljin Coast Guard on Monday, shows a search and rescue operation for a missing leisure boat in the East Sea. YONHAP/VNA Photo

SEOUL — A search and rescue operation is under way in the sea off South Korean's southeastern county of Uljin on Monday after a leisure boat with three people on board went missing the previous day, local police said.

The Uljin Coast Guard said families of the sailors reported around 8 pm Sunday that contact with the 0.6-ton boat had been lost. The boat reportedly departed from Uljin's Jiksan Port, about 230km from Seoul, at 1 pm on the same day to go fishing.

The Coast Guard mobilised 13 patrol ships and two helicopters to search for the boat. YONHAP

Malaysia, Singapore cooperate on renewable energy

Singapore needs a sustainable energy supply to ensure the survival of industries in the city-state and Johor can potentially meet those needs, Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Economy of Malaysia Zunika Mohamed told the press. In addition, Malaysia wants to promote cooperation with Singapore in industries that can add value to the national economy.
World

ASEAN strengthens cooperation with Mexican localities

During the visit, ambassadors from Việt Nam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand met with Governor Esteban Villegas Villarreal, signed a Letter of Intent for cooperation, participated in the ASEAN-Durango Business Forum, and worked with representatives from the Juarez University of Durango and several local businesses.
World

Mekong boat trip offers taste of timeless Luang Prabang

As the golden sun begins its descent, painting the sky in shades of amber and violet, a majestic wooden boat glides along the calm waters of the Mekong River. In the foreground, the charming city of Luang Prabang stretches across the riverside, nestled among lush green forests that seem to extend endlessly.
World

More Indian states and companies offer menstrual leave

Despite religious and cultural stigmas around menstruation in India, several corporations, big and small, are reviewing their human resource policies to offer time off or flexible work days for their women and transgender employees during menstruation.
World

Thailand, Malaysia promote seamless travel across Southeast Asia

Both sides discussed ways to facilitate smoother border crossings for tourists, increase flight frequencies between key cities and explore cross-border transportation options, coordinate the promotion of shared cultural events and festivals, and offer special deals and packages to attract visitors.

