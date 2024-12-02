Leisure boat with 3 aboard goes missing in South Korea's East Sea

SEOUL — A search and rescue operation is under way in the sea off South Korean's southeastern county of Uljin on Monday after a leisure boat with three people on board went missing the previous day, local police said.

The Uljin Coast Guard said families of the sailors reported around 8 pm Sunday that contact with the 0.6-ton boat had been lost. The boat reportedly departed from Uljin's Jiksan Port, about 230km from Seoul, at 1 pm on the same day to go fishing.

The Coast Guard mobilised 13 patrol ships and two helicopters to search for the boat. YONHAP