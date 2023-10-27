Li Keqiang passes away

BEIJING — Li Keqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 17th, 18th and 19th Communist Party of China central committees and former premier, passed away on Friday in Shanghai.

Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On Oct. 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on Oct. 27 after all rescue measures failed. He died at the age of 68.

The obituary will be issued later. — XINHUA