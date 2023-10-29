Chef Tịnh Bùi was influenced by his grandmother during his boyhood when he watched her crafting desserts, especially fruit desserts for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Since then, he has evolved his expertise, with experiences ranging from a five-star hotel internship to international training in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Having joined The Reverie Saigon since its opening, he has contributed his skills in various capacities.

Try the young talented chef’s recipe which is ideal for weekend or afternoon tea parties.

Ingredients:

For the shells: around 20 portions

- Flour: 250gr

- Butter: 25gr

- Cocoa powder: 2gr

- Egg: 1

- White wine: 50ml

- Baking powder: 2gr

- Salt: 4gr

- Sugar: 25gr

Preparation:

- Sift together flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa powder into a mixing bowl

- Work the butter pieces into the mixed flour with your fingers until the mixture becomes coarse and sandy

- Add the egg, white wine and sugar and mix until it becomes a smooth dough

- Let it rest in the fridge for at least two hours

- Sheet the dough until it is as thin as possible and cut it with circle cuter (8-10cm), wrap each circle around the cannoli mold or any other heat proof cylinder or aluminum foil. Fry the cannoli shell in the oil until crispy for around two-three minutes.

- Remove from the mold and set aside to cool

Filling:

- Ricotta cheese: 500gr

- Whipping cream: 150gr

- Icing sugar: 125gr

- Orange zest: 1

- Pistachio: chopped

Preparation:

- In a bowl, mix the ricotta cheese until smooth, sift icing sugar and mix to blend

- In the bowl of the electric mixer, beat the cream until fairly stiff

- Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the cream into the ricotta mixture

- Lightly zest the orange and stir it in to the ricotta and keep it in the fridge for 30 minutes before filling the cannoli

Serve:

Use a pastry bag to pipe the filling into the cannoli shell, dip each end in the chopped pistachio nuts and enjoy.

Cannoli is also served during The Pastry Soirée, an exclusive afternoon tea collaboration series highlighting the finest local pastry chefs at Cardinal Café of The Reverie Saigon in HCM City’s District 1. — VNS