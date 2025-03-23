Blind boxes open up as latest youth craze

By Minh Phương

(Additional reporting by Lê Hương & Long Nguyễn)

A blind box is a type of packaging where the contents remain unknown until opened. It is commonly used for collectible toys, figures, trading cards, and other surprise items. Buyers purchase a sealed box without knowing exactly what is inside, often from a series of possible items.

Names like Labubu, Baby Three, and Migo have recently become popular in Việt Nam, appealing to all ages, from youngsters to adults. The excitement comes from the element of surprise—buyers do not know what they will receive, making each unboxing a moment of anticipation.

Nguyễn Thùy Dương, a blind box collector, has owned three so far—one as a gift and two she purchased herself.

"Before opening the box, my heart was racing. I was afraid I might get something I wouldn’t like, but when I saw a cute pink figure, I was happy," she said.

Dương first encountered blind boxes through TikTok livestreams. Initially, she saw it as just a trend but soon understood its appeal after experiencing the thrill of unboxing herself.

"It's the excitement of not knowing what's inside that matters," she said. "Sometimes, it’s not about the price. I buy what fits my budget and what I like. Even the smaller, cheaper ones give me the same feeling."

The concept of blind boxes is not new. It originates from fukubukuro ("lucky bags" in Japanese), a New Year’s tradition in Japan since the 1980s.

The idea began when department stores wanted to clear stock before the New Year, so they sold mystery bags containing discounted leftover items. Over time, this evolved into various product categories, from toys and cosmetics to fashion accessories, maintaining its appeal through the excitement of surprise.

"The mechanism of buying an item without knowing its exact contents has existed for decades. In my generation, we used to buy trading card packs for the same thrill," Nguyễn Phạm Thế Lân, a senior legal consultant at BMVN (in strategic alliance with Baker McKenzie Vietnam), said.

A growing trend

Blind boxes only became a viral sensation in mid-2023, largely due to Labubu, a product line from Chinese toy company POP Mart. Each purchase offers a chance to get different Labubu figures, each with unique facial expressions. Some collectors continue buying until they find their favourite character.

In each series, collectors also chase after the "secret" figure, which has only a one per cent chance of appearing. The trend exploded globally after BLACKPINK’s Lisa posted a Labubu figure on her Instagram, boosting its visibility worldwide.

"Unlike trading card games, blind boxes appeal to a broader audience because they do not require participation in a game. The excitement is universal," Lân added.

In Việt Nam, the blind box trend has rapidly gained traction. According to Metric, an e-commerce data platform, sales started rising in July 2023 and peaked in August. Over the past year, Labubu alone generated VNĐ27.1 billion (US$1 million) in revenue.

More affordable blind box lines, such as Baby Three and Migo, have fuelled the craze further. While a Labubu figure costs over VNĐ1 million (US$40), Baby Three and Migo are priced at US$8-12, making them more accessible.

The Baby Three product line saw strong sales starting in September, recording total revenue of US$1.5 million over the past year. In 2024 alone, total blind box sales in Việt Nam reached nearly US$6 million through e-commerce platforms.

A marketing-driven success

With young people as the primary target market, blind box companies leverage social media and online trends to drive sales. Daily livestreams featuring influencers unboxing products engage thousands of viewers, maintaining excitement around these items.

"Young people today are deeply influenced by social media," Lân said. "Companies like Pop Mart and 52 Toys aggressively market through influencers in Việt Nam and globally, helping these products gain traction."

The trend has also attracted many sellers. Blind boxes are now widely available online and in small street-side stalls.

Đinh Nam Hải, a fan of blind boxes, set up a stall on Tôn Đức Thắng Street in Hà Nội to share his passion for the hobby.

"At first, I didn’t plan to sell them. I just found them cute for kids to play with and decorate their rooms," he said. "But then I started selling them casually and was surprised by their popularity."

His stall sells around 20 to 25 blind boxes per day. Meanwhile, cosmetics seller Lê Lan Phương has added a blind box section to her store, boosting customer traffic and sales.

"When a product is trendy, more people start selling it. Even hardcore fans of Baby Three become sellers themselves, creating a secondary market for exchanges," Phương said.

Beyond different characters, blind boxes also feature subtle variations. Some figures have rare eye designs, such as droopy or watery eyes, which collectors highly value. Since rare features are hard to find, some buyers swap parts or pay extra for custom modifications.

"These products come in multiple shapes and colours. Besides the colours, buyers also seek different eye, nose, hand, and leg variations," Trần Minh Tùng, a blind box seller, said.

Risk of overspending

As with any trend, blind boxes come with financial risks, especially for impulsive buyers.

"The biggest concern is that young people might develop a habit of spending based on trends. Many don’t stop at just one—they keep buying repeatedly," Phương said. "For sellers, it’s also difficult to predict when the trend will fade, making inventory management challenging."

Some critics compare blind boxes to gambling due to their random nature. However, Lân argued otherwise: "Unlike gambling, where there is a risk of losing everything, blind box buyers are guaranteed a product. They can see the potential figures on the box and know they will receive one of them. In my view, this is a straightforward consumer purchase and should not be considered gambling."

Experts suggest that as long as buyers remain financially responsible, the trend is harmless.

"It only becomes a problem if overspending gets out of control. As long as it’s in moderation, I don’t see any issues," Lân said.

"However, high-demand and limited supply have created a secondary market, which can lead to inflated prices and unethical trading practices. Consumers should be cautious."

As the blind box craze continues, enthusiasts are advised to enjoy the thrill of the surprise—but with financial mindfulness. VNS