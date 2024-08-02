Realising Olympics Paris 2024 dreams with Team Việt Nam

|On the evening of July 26, Paris time, the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics Paris 2024 took place on the Seine River flowing through the centre of Paris, France. Despite the rain, 1.5 billion spectators worldwide admired the parade of athletes and numerous spectacular performances of the first opening ceremony outdoors. XINHUA/VNA Photo
A Vietnamese 39-strong delegation under Chef-de-Mission Đặng Hà Việt is participating the most important sporting event of the world – the Olympics Paris 2024.
Thousands of athletes from around the world gather at the current Olympic Games, creating regular spectacles of sporting drama, intrigue, and passion.
Sixteen Vietnamese athletes have been competing in 11 sports, including cycling, swimming, shooting, archery, judo, rowing, canoeing, athletics, weightlifting, badminton and boxing.
|Vietnamese national flags are on display proudly at the Seine River in the opening ceremony of the Olympics Paris 2024. Getty Images/VNA Photo
For most of these athletes, it is their first time at an Olympics, but archer Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt, swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, and badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh are enjoying their second appearance.
At 36, rower Phạm Thi Huệ is the oldest athlete. The youngest is runner Trần Thị Nhi Yến. The 18-year-old received a wildcard to compete in the women's 100m.
These 16 young stars will compete with high determination and a strong sporting spirit, aiming to bring pride to the nation.
Let's take a look at their journey so far! — VNS
|In the early morning of July 30, Hà Nội time, Việt Nam's female badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh won a quick 2-0 victory over Australia's Tiffany Ho in the opening match of the women's single class at the Olympics Paris 2024. Vietnamese fans cheer for her at Arena Porte de La Chapelle, Paris. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Linh
|On the morning of July 27, Hà Nội time, judo athlete Hoàng Thị Tình competes in her first match with Tunisian athlete Oumaima Bedioui in the women's 48kg class at the Olympics Paris 2024. Facing the current African champion, Tình unfortunately lost 0-1. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Linh
|On the evening of July 27, Hà Nội time, in the opening match in the women's 60kg boxing class, Vietnamese boxer Hà Thị Linh won with an overwhelming score of 5-0 over her opponent, Feofaaki Epenisa from Tonga. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Linh
|On the evening of July 28, Hà Nội time, Việt Nam's top medal hope, Trịnh Thu Vinh, finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol final at the Olympics Paris 2024, narrowly missing out on a podium spot. VNA/VNS Hoàng Linh
|Badminton athlete Lê Đức Phát played the opening match on July 31 with Fabian Roth, a 28-year-old German athlete in Group K of the men's single class at the Olympics Paris 2024. After more than half an hour, Phát won with a score of 2-0. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Linh
|Vietnamese badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh is unable to win a ticket to the knockout round of the women's single class, after losing 0-2 to the American Beiwen Zhang. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Linh