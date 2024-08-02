Realising Olympics Paris 2024 dreams with Team Việt Nam

A Vietnamese 39-strong delegation under Chef-de-Mission Đặng Hà Việt is participating the most important sporting event of the world – the Olympics Paris 2024.

Thousands of athletes from around the world gather at the current Olympic Games, creating regular spectacles of sporting drama, intrigue, and passion.

Sixteen Vietnamese athletes have been competing in 11 sports, including cycling, swimming, shooting, archery, judo, rowing, canoeing, athletics, weightlifting, badminton and boxing.

For most of these athletes, it is their first time at an Olympics, but archer Đỗ Thị Ánh Nguyệt, swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, and badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh are enjoying their second appearance.

At 36, rower Phạm Thi Huệ is the oldest athlete. The youngest is runner Trần Thị Nhi Yến. The 18-year-old received a wildcard to compete in the women's 100m.

These 16 young stars will compete with high determination and a strong sporting spirit, aiming to bring pride to the nation.

Let's take a look at their journey so far! — VNS