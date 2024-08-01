Quảng Ninh FC back to football after three year of absence

Football

HÀ NỘI Quảng Ninh FC will return to the national football league after nearly three years of bankruptcy.

The Quảng Ninh Football Development Jointstock Company made the announcement under General Director Đoàn Khánh Tùng and will have its head office in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province.

The company revealed that the Quảng Ninh Football Club will be re-established and registered to compete in the third division tournament this season.

In addition to activities to recruit new players, the managers plan to sign contracts with former players of the team who are now competing at the V.League 1 and V.League 2.

It is reported that Nguyễn Văn Đàn, who just left Phù Đổng Ninh Bình FC of the V.League 2 after two seasons, will come in as head coach.

Previously, Quảng Ninh Coal FC were an active club in the national leagues for almost 65 years. Their best result was the V.League trophy in 2016, but in October 2021, the club declared itself bankrupt because of financial difficulties. VNS