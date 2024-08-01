Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

Quảng Ninh FC back to football after three year of absence

August 01, 2024 - 10:34
Quảng Ninh FC will return to the national football league after nearly three years of bankruptcy.

Football 

Quảng Ninh FC's line-up in the 2021 season before the club dismissed because of financial short comings. File Photo 

 HÀ NỘI Quảng Ninh FC will return to the national football league after nearly three years of bankruptcy.

The Quảng Ninh Football Development Jointstock Company made the announcement under General Director Đoàn Khánh Tùng and will have its head office in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province. 

The company revealed that the Quảng Ninh Football Club will be re-established and registered to compete in the third division tournament this season.

In addition to activities to recruit new players, the managers plan to sign contracts with former players of the team who are now competing at the V.League 1 and V.League 2.

It is reported that Nguyễn Văn Đàn, who just left Phù Đổng Ninh Bình FC of the V.League 2 after two seasons, will come in as head coach. 

Previously, Quảng Ninh Coal FC were an active club in the national leagues for almost 65 years. Their best result was the V.League trophy in 2016, but in October 2021, the club declared itself bankrupt because of financial difficulties. VNS

diving National Sport Games Quảng Ninh FIFA support football

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom