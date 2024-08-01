Society
Home Sports

AIMS stamps Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon as international-standard event

August 01, 2024 - 06:27
Athletes participating in the marathon event in Cần Thơ can use their results as one of the conditions to register for the six most prestigious marathon races on the planet.
From the 2024 season, the running route of the Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon will be the first one officially certified to international standards in Cần Thơ. — Photo courtesy of the organising board

Marathon

CẦN THƠ — Runners are eager to compete at the upcoming Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon as the event's route has just been standardised by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Experts from the AIMS came to Cần Thơ City to directly standardise the running routes for the distances of 5km, 10km, half marathon (21.1km) and full marathon (42.195km). With the standardisation of AIMS, from the 2024 season, the running route of the Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon will be certified as an international standard running route, becoming the first running route officially certified to international standards in Cần Thơ.

With AIMS standards, running routes in Cần Thơ event must not only ensure accuracy and safety at all distances, but also meet strict standards including elevation changes and distances. Elevation is calculated by the difference between the starting point and the finish line and wind speed on the course must not be too great to adversely affect the runners' results.

Athletes participating in the marathon event in Cần Thơ can use their results as one of the conditions to register for the six most prestigious marathon races on the planet (the majors) : the New York Marathon, Chicago Marathon, London Marathon, Boston Marathon, Tokyo Marathon and Berlin Marathon.

With AIMS standards, runners participating in the marathon event in Cần Thơ can use their results as one of the conditions to register for the six most prestigious marathon races on the planet. — Photo courtesy of the organising board

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Hạnh, CEO of DHA Việt Nam, the event organiser, said that when the Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon is listed on the international marathon map, it means that more athletes from all over the world can choose to run in Cần Thơ to confirm their eligibility to participate in the major marathons, contributing to the sustainable development of tourism in Cần Thơ in particular and Việt Nam in general.

The Cần Thơ Heritage Marathon is expected to attract a large number of athletes thanks to the appeal of the unique river culture, friendly and hospitable Cần Thơ people and unique cuisine. The tournament also receives strong support from the leaders of Cần Thơ City and the departments, agencies and organisations.

The year's event will be held on December 22 and is expected to attract about 10,000 athletes competing over four distances. VNS

