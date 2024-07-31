Phát wins first badminton game in Paris Olympics

PARIS -- Badminton player Lê Đức Phát dominated his match before winning 21-10, 21-10 against German Fabian Roth in the group round at the Paris Olympics early July 31 Hà Nội time.

Inspired of teammate Nguyễn Thùy Linh's win in the women's category, Phát stormed to attack throughout the game.

His serves and hit were at high speed that Roth, number 83 in the world rankings, simply could not match. The Vietnamese athlete needed only 34 minutes to grab his victory at his first time at the Olympics.

It was the second time that Phát beat Roth. He had previously beaten him in March at the Poland Open, Phát won 21-17, 21-19.

In the next match, Phát, ranked number 71 in the world, will play number 13 Prannoy Kumar of India.

The winner of the match will top Group K and qualify for the next stage.

Earlier, rower Phạm Thị Huệ failed to advance to the semi-finals of the women's singles sculls event after her last place finish in the quarter-finals' second heat.

Competing against five rivals from the Netherland, Germany, Paraguay, Mexico and AIN (Individual Neutral Athletes), Huệ, 24, was the oldest competitor, taking part in the first ever Olympics.

After the first 1,000 metres she was nearly 14 seconds slower than leader Florijn of the Netherlands.

The SEA Games champion wrapped up her 2,000m race with a time of 7min 56.96sec, her best time since qualification, but still placed last.

The top three Florijn, Alexandra Foester (Germany) and Tatsiana Klimovic (AIN) took their berths in the semis.

"When the race started I knew that I could not compare to my rivals who were strong. But I set a target of overcoming my limit and improving my time," said Huệ who felt pleased with her performance.

"It is a big difficulty when Vietnamese athletes have to play against those who are taller and heavier. It it is not a reason for not trying hard. I will have to work harder to be better."

Huệ failed to qualify for the semi-finals but she will compete for classification from No 13 to No 24 on August 1. VNS