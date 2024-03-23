Việt Nam join WBC to push boxing development

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Boxing Commission (VBC) has officially become a member of the World Boxing Council (WBC), a strong step to lift national boxing to a higher level.

WBC is an international professional boxing organisation. It is one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts, alongside the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation.

Among them, WBC is considered the most prestigious unit in managing and developing competition rules, as well as organising tournaments at an international level.

VBC is a department under the Việt Nam Boxing Federation. Its WBC membership is a milestone for Việt Nam on the way to integrate strongly with the world, helping the local boxing governing body smoothly transition national organisation to synchronise with the world development.

"We are delighted to announce that VBC has become an official member of the WBC and have the legal status to operate in Việt Nam," VBF President Lưu Tú Bảo said.

Bảo, who has experience promoting boxing in Việt Nam, is also head of the VBC, the only unit recognised by law in terms of management and organisation of professional boxing activities in Việt Nam.

Earlier, VBC also reached a cooperation agreement, becoming the official partner of WBA Asia.

The commission also organised workshops and training classes for referees and coaches in previous months to push Vietnamese boxing to higher level. VNS