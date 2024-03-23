Danang International Marathon opens

ĐÀ NẴNG — Race kit and runner registration check-in site for the 11th Danang International Marathon has been opened at the East Sea Park in the central city, welcoming the participation of 9,000 athletes including more than 1,800 foreigners.

The race’s organisers, at the event kick-off ceremony on March 22, stressed that the marathon in the beach city has been seen as a most successful sport event with large numbers of runners.

An expo space also officially opened for all entrances and athletes preparing for the race with different promotion events on March 22-24.

“It’s an honour for Đà Nẵng to host this major sport event of Việt Nam and Asia for more than 10 years. The race creates attraction for Đà Nẵng in terms of tourism, economic growth, destination promotion and sport training campaign in the community,” said vice director of the city’s sports and culture department, Nguyễn Thị Hội An.

“The city and the race’s organisers, Pulse Active, a leading company of international sport organisers in Việt Nam, hope to promote the event to be a typical attraction worldwide,” she said.

Organisers said runners will race in distances of 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km, and the 1.5km Ronny Dash for children on March 22-24.

The annual marathon, which meets the standards of the International Marathon Association (AIMS) and the World Athletics Federation, raised donations from participants for supporting of orphans, victims of Agent Orange, people with disabilities, the Village of Hope and poor people in Đà Nẵng. VNS