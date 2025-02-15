Việt Nam looks to welcome 23 million foreign visitors this year in tourism push

Việt Nam is setting its sights high, aiming to attract 22 to 23 million international visitors this year. While ambitious, this target reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to positioning tourism as a key pillar of economic growth.

Despite the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation wrought by natural disasters, Việt Nam’s tourism sector has staged a stunning recovery.

The country welcomed 17.5 million international visitors last year, reaching 98 per cent of the pre-pandemic figures recorded in 2019. This pace of recovery places Việt Nam ahead of regional peers like Thailand (88 per cent) and Singapore (86 per cent).

However, industry experts caution against overconfidence, noting that while progress is impressive, the sector cannot afford to become complacent.

The economic challenges of 2024, marked by natural disasters, including widespread flooding, could have derailed Việt Nam’s tourism resurgence. Yet, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) reported that the country achieved the highest tourism recovery rate in Southeast Asia.

The jump from 12.6 million international visitors in 2023 to 17.5 million in 2024 is nothing short of remarkable. Việt Nam now ranks third in Southeast Asia for international arrivals, surpassing Singapore’s 16.5 million visitors, and trailing only Thailand (35 million) and Malaysia (24.5 million).

On the domestic front, Việt Nam saw around 110 million travellers last year, contributing an estimated VNĐ840 trillion (US$33.34 billion) to tourism revenue.

'New era for tourism industry'

A survey by travel platform Agoda underscores Việt Nam’s growing appeal.

Phú Quốc, in particular, emerged as a top destination for this year, with accommodation searches soaring by 266 per cent compared to the previous year. Arrivals from South Korea surged by 94 per cent, while those from Chinese Taipei skyrocketed by 123 per cent.

"With our recent growth and international recognition, alongside internal advancements, we are confident in Việt Nam’s tourism potential. This is a turning point, marking the dawn of a new era for our tourism industry," Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, VNAT director general, told Vietnam News Agency.

Key policy shifts in August 2023 played a pivotal role in the development of tourism.

The Government extended visa-free stays for citizens from 13 foreign countries to 45 days from 15 days, while e-visas were made available to all nationalities across 13 airports, 13 seaports and 16 land border crossings.

Furthermore, e-visa validity was extended to 90 days from 30 days, with the added flexibility of multiple entries.

Promotional activities were also ramped up significantly in 2024, particularly targeting key international markets.

Infrastructure improvements, from hotel upgrades to enhanced tourist services, have further bolstered the visitor experience.

Việt Nam has diversified its tourism offerings with a focus on beach tourism, eco-tourism, cultural experiences, culinary tourism, and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism. A notable highlight in MICE tourism was the arrival of 4,500 Indian visitors for a major event in August 2024.

Challenges on the horizon

While Việt Nam’s progress is commendable, experts stress the importance of staying competitive in an increasingly fierce global tourism market.

Malaysia welcomed 28 million international visitors in 2023, far outpacing Việt Nam’s 17.5 million in 2024. Although Singapore drew fewer visitors -- about 15 to 16 million -- its compact size (just 100sq.m larger than Phú Quốc) makes direct comparisons tricky.

Thailand remains a formidable benchmark, attracting 36 million visitors in 2024. With a population of 72 million, that equates to one tourist for every two Thai citizens.

To achieve a similar ratio, Việt Nam, with a population exceeding 100 million, would need to welcome around 50 million international visitors.

Nearly 2.1 million foreign visitors arrived in Việt Nam in January, an increase of 18.5 per cent compared to the previous month and up 36.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to the monthly report by the General Statistics Office. Visitors from Asian markets accounted for the majority of those arrivals in January with 1.6 million visitors, followed by European countries with 266,700 visitors, and those from the Americas, 119,700.

Director General Khánh emphasised that the next phase of Việt Nam’s tourism strategy will prioritise sustainability, quality and brand positioning, highlighting the goal of offering high-end, unique and memorable experiences that will establish Việt Nam as a leading global destination, rather than focusing solely on visitor numbers.

Efforts will also include innovative promotional campaigns and policy adjustments aimed at fostering long-term growth.

Việt Nam’s commitment to excellence has already been recognised internationally.

In 2024, the country clinched several prestigious awards, including “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” for the fifth time and “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” for eight consecutive years.

Việt Nam also earned titles such as “Asia’s Leading Destination” for the sixth time, “Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination” for the second time, and “Asia’s Leading Nature Destination” for the third time.

In a crowning achievement, Trà Quế Vegetable Village in Quảng Nam Province was honoured as the “Best Tourism Village 2024” at the UN Tourism event in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. VNS