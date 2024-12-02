Hà Nội promotes agricultural tourism in rural development

With its vast suburban area encompassing 18 districts and towns, Hanoi possesses significant potential and advantages for developing agricultural tourism in conjunction with rural development. The city aims to promote the development of unique and distinctive tourism products, offering high-value experiential opportunities to attract visitors.

Hanoi's Program No 04-CTr/TU on effectively implementing the National Target Programme themed "Building new rural areas, restructuring agriculture, developing the rural economy, and improving the material and spiritual life of farmers for the period 2021-2025" has set a direction for exploiting and highlighting the unique characteristics of agricultural and rural tourism in the capital's tourism development.

To implement Programme No 04-CTr/TU of Hanoi City Party Committee, Hanoi has developed various agricultural and rural tourism models that offer a wide range of experiences for tourists. To date, the city has 11 ecological farms operating as educational and experiential tourism models; and 5 specialized cooperatives combining education and experiential tourism, including Thanh Xuan Organic Vegetable Cooperative (Soc Son District), Duong Lam Vegetable Cooperative, Dong Mo Tourism Service Cooperative (Son Tay Town), Dong Tien Experience Cooperative (Ung Hoa District), and Hong Van Cooperative (Thuong Tin District).

Hanoi has recognised seven tourist destinations in the outskirts, focusing on agricultural, rural, craft, and eco-tourism, including Duong Xa Commune, Phu Dong (Gia Lam district); Thuy Uong Horn Comb Village, Van Diem High-end Woodwork Village (Thuong Tin District); Dai Ang, Yen My (Thanh Tri district); Long Ho Village, Kim Son Commune (Son Tay town); and has also recognized two 4-star OCOP products in the category of community tourism, eco-tourism, and tourism destinations. They include Hong Van Village Tourism Service, Hong Van Commune (Thuong Tin District) and Phu Dong Green Park, Phu Dong Commune (Gia Lam District).

Agricultural and rural tourism destinations in Hanoi have shown initial positive results. Hong Van Commune in Thuong Tin District is a case in point. This once-agricultural commune has transformed into an eco-tourism village specializing in ornamental plants with experiential activities, attracting nearly 70,000 visitors annually.

Hong Van commune now boasts more than 20 large-scale tourism models, offering a variety of experiences for visitors.

Visitors can tour the production, processing, and packaging areas for herbal teas like moringa and honeysuckle; visit the steeping and aging process area for over 100 types of local herbal wines; explore flower streets, ornamental plant gardens, and seasonal farming models.

Dong Que Farm in Ba Vi District is a popular destination for summer vacations, weekends, and school field trips. Visitors, especially students, can immerse themselves in the traditional Vietnamese village atmosphere, participate in agricultural activities like planting and harvesting, and experience the unique cultures of the Dao and Muong ethnic groups, including visiting a traditional medicine village, watching gong and drum dances, and trying local cuisine.

According to Nguyen Van Chi, Deputy Head of the Permanent Office of the Hanoi City Rural Development Programme Coordination Office, Hanoi aims to promote the development of unique and distinctive agricultural and rural tourism products with high experiential value and added value; create a space for innovation and creativity, forming new, green, and sustainable products, enhancing the experience and responsibility of tourists.

To promote agricultural and rural tourism development, Hanoi will continue to build high-quality, environmentally friendly tourism products; focus on human resource training; and strengthen communication and promotion.

Hanoi is developing an agricultural tourism map, identifying areas with the potential to develop distinctive tourism products for each destination, based on linkages and the formation of agricultural and rural tourism routes and destinations. VNS

The article is published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Development Programme in Hà Nội.