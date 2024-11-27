Hà Nội urged to promote pioneering role in all fields

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Hà Nội on Wednesday, during which he hailed the city's pivotal role and its pioneering in implementing Party resolutions, and urged the city to continue promoting its position as a leading locality.

The Party chief described the capital as a key economic growth hub and the nation’s centre of innovation. Its pioneering and creative spirit in implementing initiatives provides a practical model for other localities to adopt and expand nationwide, he said.

He lauded the achievements that Hà Nội has gained so far this year, noting that the city has continued to foster a spirit of solidarity and responsibility, executing its political tasks comprehensively and decisively. The quality of life for residents has improved significantly, and the city has witnessed notable progress, while the credibility of Party committees and local authorities with the public has been increasingly strengthened. Lâm also welcomed the city's preparations for the all-level Party congresses.

He asked the Hà Nội Party Committee to focus on key areas such as environmental protection, traffic management, and digital transformation. Particular attention should be given to renovating the Tô Lịch River, modernising waste treatment systems, and expanding public green transportation options.

He also reminded the capital city to speed up major projects to support the development of local businesses, while upgrading old apartment buildings, and improving health care and education services.

At the same time, the city should boost tourism development, especially at heritage sites such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, he said, calling for increased collaboration with UNESCO to preserve and promote the site.

He encouraged the city to focus on West Lake’s development, linking it with the Red River’s urban expansion projects.

Regarding digital transformation, the Party chief asked the city to strengthen the process across all political and administrative levels. He stressed that this will form a foundation for a new "digital production method" and serve as a driver of modernisation.

According to Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong, in 2024, the city has paid great attention to Party building and rectification, and implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress as well as other resolutions and conclusions of the Party in line with studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle.

The city has achieved significant progress in modernising its administrative and political structures, aligning them with central directives to improve efficiency. Hà Nội completed key institutional reforms, including amendments to the Capital Law, the Hà Nội Development Plan (2021–30), and the Master Plan for the city’s development through 2065.

On economic performance, the city's state budget collection is estimated to be at VNĐ492.3 trillion (US$19.39 billion) in 2024, up 9.6 per cent against the previous year. The city targets to attract over $2 billion in foreign direct investment for the whole year, contributing to an overall figure of $7.4 billion from 2021 to 2024. Infrastructure projects, including public housing, digital networks, and technological innovation, were highlighted as critical to sustaining long-term growth, said the municipal leader. — VNS