Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Legislature passes amendments to health insurance law

November 27, 2024 - 19:51
The Government will continue to provide support for students in participating in health insurance, with increasing levels put into consideration.
NA deputies passed a law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Health Insurance on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Health Insurance with 446 deputies, or 93.11 per cent of the total lawmakers, voting in favour.

Notably, under the new law, in addition to groups of health insurance participants specified in the current law, others stipulated in other laws are added. Village health workers and midwives will also enjoy support to participate in health insurance as a way to encourage and motivate them.

Further amendments will be considered for a complete revision of the law in the future.

The Government will continue to provide support for students in participating in health insurance, with increasing levels put into consideration.

The Ministers of Health, Public Security and National Defence will issue documents instructing health insurance card holders to register the medical facility for their first examination and treatment. They will also decide on the transfer from the first medical examination and treatment establishments to hospitals at higher levels.

The law will take effect from July 1, 2025. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Vietnamese professors elected fellows of The World Academy of Sciences

This year, TWAS elected 74 new fellows, marking the largest intake in its history. Brazil and China led the count with 10 new fellows each, followed by India (9), Malaysia (7), South Africa (4) and three each from Bangladesh, Morocco and Pakistan. Việt Nam, Cuba, Egypt and the US had two new fellows each.
Society

Small diphtheria outbreaks remain under control

Hoàng Minh Đức, Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health has announced the minor outbreaks in response to the recent death of an 11-year-old child with diphtheria from the mountainous northern province of Cao Bằng.
Society

Sharing is caring

A team of surgeons who specialise in ear, nose and throat treatment have been in Hà Nội to meet with local medics offering advice and know-how. The visit was organised by UK charity Facing the World, who for the past 20 years have been working closely with the authorities in Việt Nam arranging regular visits.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom