Legislature passes amendments to health insurance law

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed a law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Health Insurance with 446 deputies, or 93.11 per cent of the total lawmakers, voting in favour.

Notably, under the new law, in addition to groups of health insurance participants specified in the current law, others stipulated in other laws are added. Village health workers and midwives will also enjoy support to participate in health insurance as a way to encourage and motivate them.

Further amendments will be considered for a complete revision of the law in the future.

The Government will continue to provide support for students in participating in health insurance, with increasing levels put into consideration.

The Ministers of Health, Public Security and National Defence will issue documents instructing health insurance card holders to register the medical facility for their first examination and treatment. They will also decide on the transfer from the first medical examination and treatment establishments to hospitals at higher levels.

The law will take effect from July 1, 2025. — VNS