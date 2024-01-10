Deputy PM asks for detailed progress of Long Thành Airport component projects phase one

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has asked the Đồng Nai People’s Committee to relocate electrical works, hand over premises and submit reports on the Long Thành International Airport Project to the Government this month.

In Notice No 05/TB-VPCP which was issued by the Government Office on Monday after a meeting of the Long Thành International Airport Project’s working group, the Deputy PM concluded that to date, component projects and bidding packages have been implemented synchronously, ensuring the overall progress of the project.

Since its establishment, the project’s working group had worked with dedication, enthusiasm, responsibility, effort and professionalism, overcoming difficulties to successfully complete its assigned tasks, said the Deputy PM.

He told the Ministry of Transport (MoT), which is the working group’s standing agency, to monthly report the project implementation to the Government.

The MoT needs to closely follow progress of the overall project and each component project, he said.

Investors of component projects must send reports to the MoT before the 25th day of every month to synthesise the full account.

Each member of the working group should proactively monitor the project situation and promptly propose to the group leader when detecting problems and inadequacies.

Deputy PM Hà also asked the MoT to direct investors of component projects to develop detailed schedules, clearly defining milestones for commencement and completion.

All works of component projects must be finished before the completion date of the passenger terminal.

The MoT will synthesise detailed plans of all component projects and report to the working group before the end of this month.

The ministries of construction, natural resources and environment, industry and trade, national defence, public security and health should coordinate closely and send comments to the MoT for general appraisal of the project’s technical design.

Deputy PM Hà requested the Đồng Nai People’s Committee to receive opinions from the Ministry of Construction’s leaders and carry out the appraisal based on their competence. The appraisal should be completed before the middle of this month.

The MoT should complete the overall appraisal in the first quarter of this year.

Phase two should be deployed without affecting the operations and exploitation of phase one.

The HCM City People's Committee must urgently resolve obstacles at the mixed-use land in Ward 4, Tân Bình District to implement the component projects.

The MoT is responsible for developing criteria to select investors, ensuring that the Long Thành International Airport will be an international transit airport whereas preserving Vietnamese cultural identity.

The investor selection criteria should be reported to the working group in this month. — VNS