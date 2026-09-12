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Home Politics & Law

PM arrives in New Delhi, beginning India trip for BRICS Summit, bilateral activities

September 12, 2026 - 13:20
Việt Nam has been a BRICS partner country since June 2025. PM Lê Minh Hưng's attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India is of great significance. It provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to further consolidate and deepen its relations with India, the 2026 BRICS Chair, while strengthening ties with BRICS member and partner countries.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on September 12. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning, beginning their trip to India for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities.

The two-day trip at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chair of BRICS 2026, is one of Việt Nam's important high-level multilateral diplomatic activities in 2026.

Welcoming PM Hưng and the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Indian Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol; Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trịnh Minh Mạnh; and officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy.

Việt Nam has been a BRICS partner country since June 2025. PM Hưng's attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit in India is of great significance. It provides an opportunity for Việt Nam to further consolidate and deepen its relations with India, the 2026 BRICS Chair, while strengthening ties with BRICS member and partner countries.

ndian Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol (left) welcomed Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng to India. — VNA/VNS Photo

The visit takes place against the backdrop of Việt Nam–India relations recently elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State visit to India by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm in May.

It provides an important foundation and impetus for the two countries to further advance their bilateral relations in a more substantive, extensive and effective manner, while expanding cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

At the discussion session on the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," PM Hưng is expected to share Việt Nam's vision, assessments and proposals on major issues in international cooperation related to peace, economic growth, sustainable development and addressing global challenges.

Through this, Việt Nam will affirm its desire to work with BRICS member and partner countries and the international community to promote new growth drivers, strengthen connectivity and development cooperation, and enhance the voice and role of emerging economies and developing countries.

A traditional Indian welcoming ceremony is held for Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng upon his arrival in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo

Việt Nam also seeks to work towards an inclusive and sustainable future in which the benefits of development are broadly shared among all people.

On the occasion, PM Hưng is scheduled to hold meetings with host Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of countries, international organisations and local businesses, contributing to consolidating friendship, strengthening political trust and promoting substantive and effective cooperation across various fields. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam India diplomatic relations BRICS

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