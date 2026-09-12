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Home Politics & Law

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng sets off for 18th BRICS Summit in India

September 12, 2026 - 07:44
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India from September 12-13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng leaves Hà Nội on September 12 morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội Saturday morning for the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in India from September 12-13, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Hưng is accompanied by Politburo Member, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung; Member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Đặng Xuân Phong; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Long; Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Bích Ngọc; Vice Chairman of the Government Office Đôn Tuấn Phong; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng; and Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trịnh Minh Mạnh.

PM Lê Minh Hưng and the Vietnamese delegation departed from Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội for India on September 12 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

This is the first time PM Hưng has attended a BRICS Summit and the second time Việt Nam has participated in the event as a BRICS partner, demonstrating the country's growing role, stature and responsible contributions to global issues and the future of the region and the world.

Việt Nam's participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in India further reflects its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; and proactive, active, comprehensive, extensive and effective international integration.

The trip is also an importance occasion to consolidate and deepen Việt Nam's ties with India, the 2026 BRICS chair, and with BRICS members and partners, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Hằng said.

Participation in BRICS activities will create more space and momentum for bilateral cooperation, particularly in defence-security, trade, investment, science-technology, digital transformation, energy, infrastructure and innovation.

It will help Việt Nam diversify markets, partners and supply chains, access new technology initiatives and trends, and raise capital, technology, knowledge and market resources for national development.

As a BRICS partner country, Hằng said Việt Nam will join proactively, constructively and responsibly, contributing ideas and advancing specific cooperation initiatives and formats suited to its interests, capabilities and conditions.— VNA/VNS

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