HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency has concluded its probe into serious violations linked to Phúc Sơn Group Joint Stock Company and related organisations, recommending the prosecution of 41 individuals on various charges.

Investigators allege that Chairman of Phúc Sơn Group Nguyễn Văn Hậu, also known as "Hậu pháo", paid VNĐ132 billion (US$5.18 million) in bribes to former provincial leaders.

Among the alleged recipients of the largest amounts were Hoàng Thị Thúy Lan, former party secretary of Vĩnh Phúc Province, and Lê Duy Thành, former chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, who reportedly each received close to VNĐ50 billion.

In 2012, Hồng (Red) River Thăng Long Group Joint Stock Company was tasked by Vĩnh Phúc Province to develop a wholesale market project. After four years of inactivity, the project was marked for revocation.

Hậu then allegedly approached Lan to negotiate the takeover of Thăng Long Company’s shares, allowing him to revive the project.

Lan allegedly directed Thành and Phạm Hoàng Anh, then director of the Department of Construction, to facilitate the move.

On June 30, 2017, Anh submitted a proposal to the provincial authorities to approve Thăng Long Company as the project investor, despite incomplete documentation. The VNĐ2.4 trillion project was approved later that same day.

Between 2017 and 2024, investigators claim Hậu paid Lan a total of VNĐ48 billion ($1 million plus VNĐ25 billion in cash), Thành VNĐ49.8 billion ($1.3 million plus VNĐ20 billion) and Anh VNĐ853 million ($20,000 plus VNĐ400 million).

The investigation also details how, in 2011, Hậu sought backing from Quảng Ngãi provincial leaders to secure the southern Trà Khúc River embankment project. Cao Khoa and Lê Viết Chữ (then provincial chairman and vice chairman) reportedly agreed to assist Phúc Sơn Group.

The investigation confirmed that Phúc Sơn Group and the Quảng Ngãi Department of Transport signed a contract worth VNĐ619 billion ($24.8 million).

During the construction process, the Department of Transport allegedly failed to fulfil its management and supervision duties, allowing the chairman of Phúc Sơn Group to commit multiple violations, unlawfully profiting and causing state asset losses of VNĐ93.7 billion.

To win the contract, Hậu allegedly bribed Đặng Văn Minh, then director of the Department of Transport, with VNĐ28.5 billion (including $240,000 in cash). He is also accused of giving Khoa VNĐ6.5 billion (including $20,000 cash) and Chữ VNĐ6 billion.

Authorities say Hậu paid bribes to other provincial leaders, bringing the total sum to VNĐ132 billion, made up of VNĐ72.5 billion and $2.6 million in cash. — VNS