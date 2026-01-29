‘Giving back is good,’ says Indian expat who is neck-deep in charity

HCM CITY — 'If Việt Nam has given you a good life, you should give back to it' seems to be the philosophy of Robin Deepu, an Indian expat living in HCM City.

He has been running Baba’s Kitchen, an Indian restaurant chain with three branches in the city, for almost 15 years. It is popular among both Vietnamese and expat customers.

He has long been the charitable kind, having made numerous donations to several organisations in his 17 years in HCM City.

Robin and his restaurant took on a hands-on role when the COVID-19 pandemic was destroying the lives of people.

Baba’s Kitchen cooked hundreds of meals every day to send to frontline workers and patients at hospitals across the city, as well as to poor people.

“The COVID time was difficult for everybody, right?” Deepu asks Việt Nam News.

“We had the resources at the time [to help].”

It was a challenging period for everyone, but he said that thanks to it, he made new friends and acquaintances, as well as his “new family”: an orphanage that had reached out to him to ask for support.

Thiên Phước Orphanage in An Phú Đông Ward, run by the Catholic church in HCM City, houses many children with disabilities like epilepsy, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

Robin visited the orphanage around the pandemic time, and since then, he and his friends, acquaintances and staff members have been visiting the children there every Wednesday to donate food, milk, coconut water, diapers, and other essential items.

“We talk to the nuns about what the kids need, and deliver it every week.”

They spend time with the children, who in turn love to play with them. They even help feed the kids who cannot eat by themselves.

“This orphanage needs a lot of help, more than other orphanages. Other places may receive help from many people, and their kids are healthier. But this one faces more difficulties, and a lot of the kids can’t even talk.”

​Deepu’s care for the children there extends well beyond just donation of goods.

Sister Đinh Thị Nhu, deputy director of the orphanage, tells Việt Nam News that his group also occasionally takes the kids out to the zoo or amusement park, brings physical therapists to help with their treatment and even restores the eyesight of a blind child.

“Robin is a good man; he loves the kids like family. The kids love him back; they always hug whenever they meet.

“They can’t really speak each other’s languages, but actions and emotions speak louder than words.”

When asked what has motivated him to help this orphanage for such a long time, Deepu’s answer was rather straight-forward: he just likes the kids there.

“Even though some of the kids can’t speak or can’t even get up, they know me really well. It’s like we’re a family. If I can’t visit them a certain week, I would ask someone to take care of them for me. The staff there are very good people.”

​Sister Nhu says, thanks to Deepu, many other people have also come to know about the orphanage and offered support.

Robin says he does not accept donations on behalf of the place and instead directs them there.

In addition to Thiên Phước, he also visits the Linh Xuân Children's Welfare and Protection Centre in Linh Xuân Ward once a month, where he is warmly received by the children.

He also makes regular donations to a shelter for disadvantaged seniors, rents a home and cares for a homeless mother and her two young children and, during the recent floods in Phú Yên Province, joined hands with other donors to send rice, school bags, books, and other essential items to victims.

“Việt Nam has given you good businesses, a good life and good experiences, so you should give things back to the community,” is his simple explanation.

“If everybody can do their part, no matter how small, it can change many people’s lives. I think many expats in Việt Nam are doing this too.

“Giving back is very good.” — VNS