Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Small in size but big in determination

January 16, 2024 - 17:00
Despite being born with spinal muscular atrophy, Nguyễn Thị Vân has never let her physical condition prevent her from leading a normal life. She runs a graphic design company and a vocational centre for people with disabilities with dreams of helping other disadvantaged people live their lives to the full.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Flower fantasia

Xuân Quan village in Hưng Yên Province is famous for its flower gardens. More than 500 florist households are gearing up for the biggest season of the year – the upcoming Lunar New Year festival or Tết. And that means one thing… Xuân Quan is in full bloom!

E-paper

Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Hanoi today
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom