Small in size but big in determination

Despite being born with spinal muscular atrophy, Nguyễn Thị Vân has never let her physical condition prevent her from leading a normal life. She runs a graphic design company and a vocational centre for people with disabilities with dreams of helping other disadvantaged people live their lives to the full.
A series of activities to promote reading culture will be offered at the annual HCM City Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair, which will take place from February 7-14 (or December 27 to January 5 on the lunar calendar) in District 1.
Xuân Quan village in Hưng Yên Province is famous for its flower gardens. More than 500 florist households are gearing up for the biggest season of the year – the upcoming Lunar New Year festival or Tết. And that means one thing… Xuân Quan is in full bloom!