Fun Buôn Ma Thuột Fair for Tết holiday

@ Buôn Ma Thuột Fair is a new hot destination at Tôn Đức Thắng Street, in the centre of Buôn Ma Thuột City (Đắk Lắk Province). With numerous stalls selling traditional regional specialties and musical performances, the fair is sure to be a great place to visit for the Tết holiday.