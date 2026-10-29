First electric barge powered by renewable energy launched in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — CMA CGM, Nike and Gemadept have launched a fully electric barge service in Việt Nam to reduce emissions from inland transport.

The barge connects Nike’s inland drop-off location in HCM City (former Bình Dương Province), with Gemalink's deep-sea terminal in Cái Mép, covering a 180km round trip.

Powered by batteries and recharged with certified renewable electricity, the barge is expected to avoid about 778 tonnes of CO₂ emissions a year. It is designed to transport more than 50,000 TEUs annually, offering a lower-carbon alternative to road transport.

The integrated system combines the electric barge, dedicated charging infrastructure and renewable energy from a solar farm at Gemalink. Developed by CMA CGM’s New Build and R&D teams, the barge uses battery technology from CATL and takes about four hours to recharge.

Its dedicated charging infrastructure at Gemalink is supplied by a solar farm developed at the terminal, creating an integrated solution that combines low-emission transportation with renewable energy production.

Christine Cabau, executive vice-president of assets and operations at CMA CGM, said the project showed how shipping companies, customers and terminal operators could work together to develop practical, lower-carbon transport solutions.

“Decarbonising global supply chains requires moving beyond ambition to deliver concrete, scalable solutions. This fully electric barge is a powerful example of what can be achieved when shipping companies, customers and terminal operators combine their expertise and commitment. Together with Nike and Gemadept, we are demonstrating that innovative, lower-carbon inland transportation solutions are already within reach. Now, CMA CGM aims to build on this success to accelerate their deployment across other markets and supply chains,” Cabau said.

The project highlights the potential of inland waterways to provide more sustainable ways to transport goods and improve supply chains’ environmental performance. The partners said the model could be replicated in other locations and adapted to different customer supply chains.

Đỗ Công Khánh, deputy chief executive officer of Gemadept Corporation and chairman of Gemalink Deep-Sea Port, said the project brought together electric transport, charging infrastructure and renewable energy.

He said the model could be expanded to support the transition towards low-carbon logistics in Việt Nam.

MA CGM has operated in Việt Nam since 2006. It has five offices in HCM City, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng and Quy Nhơn, and more than 220 employees. — VNS