TCBS to become largest securities company with charter capital of $1.26 billion

HÀ NỘI — Techcom Securities Company (TCBS)'s charter capital will increase by approximately VNĐ5.55 trillion (US$210.2 million) to VNĐ33.3 trillion ($1.3 billion) through dividend payout in share in the remaining months of this year, helping it become the largest securities firm on the Vietnamese stock market.

The expansion will help TCBS surpass SSI that currently tops the market with a charter capital of over VNĐ30 trillion.

According to information disclosed on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) this week, TCBS (TCX) will finalise its shareholder list on September 18 to facilitate the distribution of a stock dividend for 2025.

Under the plan, the company will issue nearly 555 million shares at a 5:1 ratio, meaning shareholders will receive one new share for every five shares held. Notably, the majority of the newly issued shares will go to Techcombank (TCB), its parent company currently holding a 79.81 per cent stake in TCBS. Based on this ratio, Techcombank is expected to receive approximately 443 million shares from the dividend distribution.

The issuance is scheduled to take place during the third and fourth quarters of 2026, following the completion of all regulatory procedures by TCBS. If successful, this will mark a significant expansion of the company's capital scale for the year.

In the first six months of the year, the company recorded a pre-tax profit of nearly VNĐ3.6 trillion, achieving 47 per cent of its full-year target.

Profit after tax stood at approximately VNĐ2.8 trillion, a 17 per cent increase year-on-year. The scale of margin lending and advances on sales proceeds reached over VNĐ51.5 trillion.— BIZHUB/VNS