Việt Nam asks Russia to help develop quantum technology strategy

MOSCOW — Việt Nam has asked Russia to support the development of a national strategy for quantum technology.

Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân made the proposal during talks with Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov on September 8, saying the two countries could use the strategy as a framework for developing specific cooperation projects, including training skilled personnel.

Quân described Russia as Việt Nam's 'most trusted partner' in science and technology and said he hoped bilateral cooperation would make further progress.

He also proposed establishing a joint research centre focusing on strategic technologies including quantum technology, nuclear technology and artificial intelligence.

The centre could work directly with businesses and coordinate doctoral training, Quân said, adding that it would not necessarily require a new facility and could instead use existing infrastructure at a Vietnamese university.

Quân said cooperation between Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Việt Nam's Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Education and Training to support the model would help improve the effectiveness of bilateral science and technology cooperation.

Falkov said Russia supported the proposal to help Việt Nam develop its quantum technology strategy and that the two sides would continue discussions on the details.

He said the two countries should focus cooperation on areas aligned with their respective national science and technology strategies.

Falkov also gave in-principle support to the proposed joint research centre and suggested that the initiative be included in a draft memorandum for the Joint Committee for Cooperation in Education, Science and Technology, which is expected to meet in December.

Việt Nam and Russia have favourable conditions for expanding scientific cooperation, Falkov said, pointing to regular direct dialogue between government agencies, joint research project selection and ongoing research programmes.

With joint efforts, the two countries can make better use of existing cooperation mechanisms and achieve concrete and practical results, Falkov said. — VNS