Trade ministry to hold 2026 Trade Remedies Forum

Amid increasingly complex developments in international trade, strategic competition among major economies, supply chain controls and the growing use of trade remedies, Vietnamese businesses are facing increasingly direct impacts on production, business operations and exports.

Alongside the need to expand and diversify export markets, protecting the domestic market, strengthening foundational industries and improving the competitiveness of the economy have become increasingly important.

In this context, trade remedies are not only tools for addressing unfair competition in international trade, but also play a significant role in industrial development policy by helping maintain a fair competitive environment, promote investment, strengthen production capacity and enhance the economy’s resilience.

The forum is expected to serve as a key platform connecting policy with practice and regulators with the business community, and aims to raise awareness and strengthen businesses’ capacity to use trade remedy instruments, protect domestic production and lay the groundwork for sustainable growth in the new era.

It will focus on the role of trade remedies in industrial development, domestic market protection and improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses amid changing global conditions. Key topics will include global trade remedy trends, strengthening businesses’ response capacity, identifying signs of injury, preparing petitions for trade remedy investigations and sharing practical cases.

The event will also help businesses and industry associations better understand trade remedy instruments, prepare relevant information and documentation, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic industries. — VNS