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Controls over drone imports, exports tightened

August 28, 2026 - 15:13
The tighter oversight comes as drones are being used more widely across a range of sectors, including agriculture, construction, logistics and other commercial activities, while their research, design, production, ownership and use also pose new management challenges.

 

A drone is used to fertilise rice fields in Vị Thanh 1 Commune, Cần Thơ City. — VNA/VNS Photo Duy Khương 

HÀ NỘI — The Customs Department has ordered tighter supervision on the export, import and temporary import for re-export of drones to ensure compliance with air defence, security and safety rules, as the use of unmanned aircraft grows.

The move follows instructions from the Government Office in Document No. 8252/VPCP-CN dated August 17 which called for tighter control over the sources of drones and related unmanned aircraft entering the country through imports and temporary imports for re-export.

Under the document, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have been tasked with coordinating with agencies to strengthen measures to manage and control the supply of unmanned aircraft.

Of note, review must be carried out to improve regulations on the import and temporary import for re-export of such equipment with an aim to ensure control over the origin, type and intended use of drones while meeting security and safety requirements.

The tighter oversight comes as drones are being used more widely across a range of sectors, including agriculture, construction, logistics and other commercial activities, while their research, design, production, ownership and use also pose new management challenges.

Alongside tighter controls on imports, relevant authorities have been asked to publicise no-fly zones and strictly handle illegal drone operations.

Statistics of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security showed that Việt Nam recorded 34 cases of drones or other aircraft entering restricted airspace at airports in 2025, followed by 17 more in the first half of 2026 alone. Anauthorised drone flights pose a growing threat to aviation safety, the department said. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

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