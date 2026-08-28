Robots, AI and the factory of tomorrow

From smart robots and AI-powered machines to automated production systems, the latest technologies are on display at a major machine tool exhibition in Hà Nội. The event highlights how Vietnamese manufacturers are embracing automation to boost productivity, quality and competitiveness.
Hà Nội is aiming for double-digit GRDP growth for several consecutive years. According to Lê Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Finance, foreign direct investment will be an important resource in achieving this goal. However, success can no longer be measured simply by the number of projects or the total amount of registered capital, but by the technology, knowledge, linkages and real value retained within the capital’s economy.
By 2030, the sector aims to ensure that 100 per cent of public services and administrative procedures provide notifications regarding application status and processing results, with results synchronised on VNeID.
The five areas are digital technology, semiconductors, high-speed rail, energy and advanced materials and robotics and automation, based on an assessment combining patent data with indicators of innovation capacity.
HCM City is pivoting its investment strategy from attracting volume to prioritising high-value core technologies, aiming to position itself as Asia’s science and technology hub by 2045, city leaders announced at an investor consultation conference on August 26.
Throughout the tournament, Bia Saigon helped bring fans together through their shared passion for football and love for the national colours, creating spaces where communities could celebrate, cheer and experience the highs and lows of the team’s campaign together.