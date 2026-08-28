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Home Economy

Robots, AI and the factory of tomorrow

August 28, 2026 - 11:52
From smart robots and AI-powered machines to automated production systems, the latest technologies are on display at a major machine tool exhibition in Hà Nội. The event highlights how Vietnamese manufacturers are embracing automation to boost productivity, quality and competitiveness.

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From ‘rolling out the red carpet’ to choosing investment that creates value

Hà Nội is aiming for double-digit GRDP growth for several consecutive years. According to Lê Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Finance, foreign direct investment will be an important resource in achieving this goal. However, success can no longer be measured simply by the number of projects or the total amount of registered capital, but by the technology, knowledge, linkages and real value retained within the capital’s economy.

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