Robots, AI and the factory of tomorrow

Hà Nội is aiming for double-digit GRDP growth for several consecutive years. According to Lê Trung Hiếu, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Finance, foreign direct investment will be an important resource in achieving this goal. However, success can no longer be measured simply by the number of projects or the total amount of registered capital, but by the technology, knowledge, linkages and real value retained within the capital’s economy.