Vietnam Medipharm Expo to get 300 exhibitors, 12,000 visitors

HCM CITY — Leading players from the medical and pharmaceutical industries in Việt Nam and a number of other countries will take part in the annual Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition to be held from May 6 to 9 at the Việt Nam – Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hà Nội.

Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2026 will feature 400 booths set up by 300 businesses from many countries and territories, including India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Taiwan (China), South Korea, the US, Italy, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and mainland China.

A series of specialised exhibitions will be held as part of the event, including VIETMEDICARE EXPO, VIETNAM HOSPITAL, VIETNAM DENTAL, MEDICAL TOURISM, and SMART HEALTH.

The event aims to promote the country’s guidelines, policies, and laws on healthcare, foster cooperation in digital transformation and science and technology in the healthcare sector, and showcase advanced products and technologies in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, healthcare, and beauty care.

It will also highlight hospital services, medical tourism, dental solutions, and laboratory and analytical equipment from Vietnamese and international brands.

The expo will also feature a number of seminars like one on Japanese preventive medicine, focusing on early screening for cancer and cardiovascular diseases and on digital transformation towards achieving smart hospitals.

Business matchmaking sessions will be held for promoting joint ventures and production opportunities in Việt Nam.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience check-ups at health kiosks, receive consultations on pharmaceutical regulations and medical equipment standards, and explore advanced healthcare technologies.

There will also be product showcases, health and nutrition consultation, public awareness programmes on disease prevention, and site visits to hospitals and medical centres in Hà Nội for international delegations.

Held since 1994 by the Vietnam Medical Import-Export Joint Stock Company and Vietnam Advertisement & Fair Exhibition JSC in collaboration with the Vietnam Medical Equipment Association and international partners, the exhibition has established itself as a reputable and highly anticipated event for regulators, businesses, professionals, and consumers in the healthcare sector.

Organisers expect more than 12,000 visitors this year, and have lined up support programmes for professional visitors coming from other provinces, including subsidies for meals, transportation, and accommodation depending on distance.

The exhibition is also expected to help align the country’s medical standards with global benchmarks, they added. — VNS