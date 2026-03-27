Indices rebound on improved liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market rebounded on Friday as broad buying pushed benchmark indices higher, with the VN‑Index briefly clearing the 1,670 level amid widespread gains across sectors and improved liquidity.

By the end of the session, the VN‑Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 28.17 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 1,672.8.

Similarly, the HNX‑Index, representing the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), climbed 4.15 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 252.36 points.

Market breadth was strongly positive, with 596 advancing stocks against 259 decliners.

In the VN30 basket, 27 stocks gained while only two declined. The 30 biggest stocks tracker VN30-Index closed the week at 1,821.53 points, up 30.28 points, or 1.69 per cent.

Trading activity improved compared with recent sessions.

On HoSE, more than 940 million shares were traded today, worth VNĐ23.4 trillion (US$890.4 million), while HNX recorded nearly 105.4 million shares traded, amounting to more than VNĐ1.9 trillion.

Major blue chips provided a meaningful lift to the benchmark. Vingroup (VIC), Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), Vietinbank (CTG), and Vinhomes (VHM) together added about 9.5 points to the VN‑Index.

Offsetting, but with limited impact, were negative contributions from Masan Consumer Corporation (MCH), Sacombank (STB), Power Generation Joint Stock Corporation 3 (PGV), and Vietnam Airlines (HVN). These stocks fell in a range of 0.45–1.2 per cent.

The VN‑Index sustained its advance largely thanks to strong afternoon buying despite intermittent profit‑taking.

HNX's gain was underpinned by notable moves in mid-caps and small-caps such as Saigon-Hanoi Securities (SHS), which soared 7.55 per cent, while Vinacomin - Minerals Holding Corporation (KSV) climbed 3.24 per cent, IDICO Corporation (IDC) increased 3.63 per cent, and MB Securities (MBS) rose 3.46 per cent.

Materials led sector performance, rising 2.58 per cent, while energy and information technology sectors also advanced by about 2.27 per cent.

Foreign investors continued to sell on HoSE for the 11th straight session, but net selling declined markedly to VNĐ154.7 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS