State leader thanks SK Group’s contributions to Vietnamese economy

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường received Taewon Chey, Chairman of SK Inc. and Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in New York on Wednesday afternoon (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and bilateral activities in the US.

At the meeting, the President highlighted the fine development of the Việt Nam – Republic of Korea (RoK) relations across all fields, with the RoK is continuously among the leading investment and trade partners of Việt Nam.

He appreciated the practical contributions by Korean enterprises, including SK, which have played an important role in Việt Nam’s socio-economic development.

The State leader welcomed the group’s active cooperation with Việt Nam over the recent past, particularly its deep involvement and strong support for the Việt Nam National Innovation Centre in training semiconductor engineers, as well as its sharing of innovative solutions in certain industries such as LNG energy.

He suggested SK continue to coordinate with the centre to promote the development of human resources in the semiconductor industry, and implement initiatives and programmes to foster Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem.

Regarding the group’s proposed activities in Việt Nam, the President requested it to work closely with relevant Vietnamese authorities and localities to conduct thorough evaluations of projects. He also affirmed that the Government always values and facilitates capable and dedicated enterprises investing in the country.

Taewon Chey informed the President about SK Group’s investment activities in Việt Nam in recent years and its plans to expand operations in the country in the near future.

He emphasised that SK possesses world-leading capabilities in the energy sector and wishes to cooperate in implementing related projects in Việt Nam to contribute to the sustainable development of the Vietnamese economy. He noted that the company is currently considering several projects in the LNG power sector, as well as proposing to include certain projects in the green growth project portfolio and implement a comprehensive energy solution package in Việt Nam.

The SK Group Chairman also expressed gratitude to the country for creating favourable conditions that have allowed the group to effectively carry out its projects there, including the Việt Nam National Innovation Centre and other important initiatives.

Lauding Việt Nam’s remarkable progress in recent years, he showed his hope that the Vietnamese Government will continue to provide conditions for SK to accompany and contribute to the nation’s development in the new era. — VNA/VNS