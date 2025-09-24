Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam, China push forward railway cooperation projects

September 24, 2025 - 20:25
Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Danh Huy was leading a Vietnamese delegation to the first meeting of the Việt Nam–China Joint Railway Cooperation Committee in Beijing to boost bilateral activities in this sector.
Vietnamese and Chinese officials at the Việt Nam–China Joint Railway Cooperation Committee meetingin Beijing. — VNA/VNS Photos

BEIJING — A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Danh Huy attended the first meeting of Việt Nam–China Joint Railway Cooperation Committee in Beijing on September 23–24.

The meeting aimed to implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders on strengthening cooperation and expediting cross-border railway projects. It also sought to carry out the agreement signed on December 10, 2024, between the two governments on standard-gauge railway cooperation, as well as the memorandum of understanding signed on April 14, 2025, between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on the establishment of the joint committee.

Speaking at the session, Huy emphasised the importance of railway cooperation within the Việt Nam–China community with a shared future. 

He noted that with political and diplomatic ties at an unprecedented high, railway cooperation has been identified by both sides’ high-ranking leaders as a symbolic highlight of their practical and strategic partnership. Under the close guidance of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s NDRC have actively played a role in coordinating bilateral railway cooperation activities.

The Vietnamese official stressed that the establishment of the Joint Railway Cooperation Committee in April marked a milestone, reflecting the tireless efforts of the relevant agencies of both sides.

The two countries have received unprecedented policy support from their Governments and fostered close technical exchanges among ministries and sectors, thereby creating strong momentum for enterprise-to-enterprise cooperation.

To accelerate the implementation of cross-border railway projects, particularly the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway, the meeting focused on key issues such as the feasibility study report, technical design, and financial cooperation. The two sides also agreed to prepare planning for two additional standard-gauge lines, Đồng Đăng–Hà Nội and Móng Cái–Hạ Long–Hải Phòng, alongside cooperation in railway personnel training and railway industry development.

As part of the working trip, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction and China’s Ministry of Commerce signed an agreement to implement a technical assistance project for the feasibility study for the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway.

Earlier, Huy also worked with the Vietnamese embassy in Beijing to discuss coordination in promoting bilateral railway cooperation. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

ESG could determine new pathways for SMEs

All major export markets are putting up increasingly higher green barriers, especially related to ESG (environmental – social – governance) criteria, and Vietnamese businesses must prepare now to avoid being excluded from global supply chains, a seminar heard in HCM City on September 23.
Economy

Hà Nội to launch online store on Shopee to boost digital economy

The initiative was established in the Hà Nội People's Committee programme 'Digital pavilion – Elevating Hà Nội’s merchants' issued on Tuesday, which aims to expand the share of the digital economy in the capital’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) to 30 per cent in 2025 and 40 per cent by 2030.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom