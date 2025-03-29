Politics & Law
Home Economy

Đồng Nai appoints planner for $3 billion urban area project

March 29, 2025 - 13:55
The Hiệp Hòa Urban Area will be 293-hectare large, providing housing for 31,600 residents.
The Hiệp Hòa island where the Hiệp Hòa Urban Area will be built in the southern province of Đồng Nai. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI – The People's Committee of the southern province of Đồng Nai has appointed a planner for the construction of the Hiệp Hòa Urban Area, the largest of its kind in the province.

According to the committee's Decision 972, the Đồng Nai Sun Investment and Development Co., Ltd will be responsible for preparing a detailed plan for the project's construction.

The urban area will be located in Hiệp Hòa Commune, Biên Hòa City, and will cost over VNĐ72.2 trillion (about US$2.8 billion) to build.

It will be 293-hectare large, providing housing for 31,600 residents when completed.

Of this total amount, more than VNĐ54 trillion will be allocated for the actual construction, while the remainder will be for compensation and resettlement support.

Located along the Đồng Nai River, the area will feature a new urban complex with a low population density and modern infrastructure in harmony with nature. It will offer a mix of residential areas, commercial-service housing for tourism, ecological villas, and public services.

The construction is expected to be completed in 2035, which is 12 years from the committee's approval of its investment policy in 2023. — BIZHUB.VN/VNS

