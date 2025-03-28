Bình Định approves 62 investment projects worth over US$9 billion

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The south central province of Bình Định handed over investment policy decisions and certificates for 62 projects with total registered capital of over VNĐ231 trillion (more than US$9 billion) at an investment promotion conference on March 28.

The projects span critical sectors, including high-tech industries, commercial services, tourism, urban economy, port services and logistics. Of the total figure, 16 projects received investment policy approvals and investment certificates with registered capital of more than VNĐ17 trillion.

Meanwhile, memoranda of understanding on investment cooperation were presented to 42 projects, with domestic investment totalling over VNĐ75 trillion and foreign investment exceeding US$1.1 billion.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng highlighted the province’s strategic location as well as its competitive advantages to boost socio-economic development. With a sound investment climate, Bình Định has become an attractive destination for investors, positioning itself as one of the most dynamic economic hubs in the country and a leading development province in the region.

Dũng suggested the province focus on three traditional growth motives, namely enhanced investment, export promotion, and consumer spending stimulation, urging Bình Định to develop a more transparent, attractive and competitive investment environment.

It is necessary to handle businesses’ challenges in a timely manner while mobilising and effectively utilising resources for harmonious infrastructure development, he said, underscoring the need to train high-quality human resources in tandem with securing investments in science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, as well as leveraging digital and green economic models.

He went on to say that Bình Định should capitalise on its geographical advantages for tourism development, transforming its tourism potential into reality by diversifying products such as sea and island tourism, cultural and historical experiences and international resort destinations.

Most significantly, the Deputy PM proposed Bình Định expeditiously study the establishment of a free trade zone at Phù Mỹ port. He noted that Việt Nam currently lacks such a facility, with other locations like Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu still in the research phase.

According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn, since 2021, Bình Định has already attracted 370 new investment projects worth over VNĐ200 trillion, including 19 FDI projects valued at VNĐ6.4 trillion.

Over the recent past, the province has rolled out multiple incentives to lure investment, including administrative reform, establishment of a transparent and favourable investment environment and investment in infrastructure development.

Tuấn called on enterprises to pour investments in such domains as software production, big data centres, semiconductor components, AI, cybersecurity and high-end tourism infrastructure. — VNS