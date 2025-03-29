Việt Nam, South Africa eye stronger air logistics links

SOUTH AFRICA — Việt Nam and South Africa are seeking to strengthen air logistics cooperation to meet rising trade and transportation demands.

While South Africa’s aviation logistics sector plays a crucial role in its economy, Việt Nam still has significant potential for development, particularly in air freight.

In Việt Nam, logistics serves as the backbone of international trade, with air logistics playing an especially important role. Although air freight accounts for only around 2 per cent of the country's total export-import volume, it represents more than 25 per cent of trade value, as it primarily handles high-value goods such as electronics, fashion, fresh produce, and time-sensitive shipments.

To enhance air logistics cooperation, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade held discussions with major South African airlines last week, including Airlink and South African Airways, alongside aviation and logistics experts.

De Villiers Engelbrecht, chief financial officer of Airlink, noted that the absence of direct flights between the two countries remains a key obstacle, but also presents a cooperation opportunity. Airlink, which specialises in the transport of cargo, fresh produce, and technology, is ready to collaborate with Vietnamese carriers to open routes connecting the two countries.

Đỗ Xuân Quang, vice president of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association and deputy general director of Vietjet Air, emphasised that direct flights would not only boost cargo transport, but also foster tourism and trade between the two countries.

Experts also highlighted that Johannesburg Airport could serve as a strategic gateway to not only South Africa but to wider African markets.

South African airlines are hopeful that, in the near future, both countries will secure important trade agreements, expand air connectivity, and unlock new investment and cooperation opportunities. — VNS