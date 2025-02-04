Việt Nam has six billionaires in Forbes’ latest global rich list

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has six billionaires after chairman of Masan Group Nguyễn Đăng Quang rejoining the Forbes’ latest list of the world’s richest individuals.

Under the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2025 as of February 2 this year, Quang, who temporarily dropped off the ranking in early January 2025, made a comeback with his net worth rebounding to US$1 billion, placing him 2,718th on the list of the world’s richest people.

With Quang’s return, the Forbes’ latest list includes six Vietnamese billionaires again, instead of five, as in the previous list.

They are: Phạm Nhật Vượng, chairman of Vingroup, Trần Đình Long, chairman of Hòa Phát group, Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, CEO of Vietjet Air, Trần Bá Dương, chairman of Thaco, Hồ Hùng Anh, chairman of Techcombank and Nguyễn Đăng Quang, chairman of Masan Group.

The combined net worth of the six individuals is $13.4 billion, down $500 million from Forbes' data in early April last year, but up about $800 million compared to the end of 2023.

The number of US dollar billionaires in Việt Nam has fluctuated between five and six in recent years. Phạm Nhật Vượng was the first Vietnamese US dollar billionaire to appear on the local stock market in 2011.

According to a Government resolution issued in May 2024, Việt Nam aims to have at least ten billionaires and five of Asia’s most influential entrepreneurs by 2030. — VNS