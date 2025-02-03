Software exporter looks to new pace of growth

ĐÀ NẴNG – FPT Software (F-Soft) Đà Nẵng company's plans are accelerating, aiming to earn VNĐ3.6 trillion (US$144 million) in software exports in 2025.

The target follows the company introducing the third campus at the FPT Complex and signing a strategic deal with the central city’s information and technology sector, specifically in the areas of semiconductors and AI.

Chairman of F-Soft Đà Nẵng, Nguyễn Tuấn Phương said the member company would make F-Soft responsible for a ten per cent share in revenues in 2025 and remain a leading earner for Đà Nẵng's ICT industry.

Phương said the newly-debuted third campus at FPT Complex, a centralised information technology (CIT) zone in Đà Nẵng, would have space for 10,000 working in IT.

Đà Nẵng and the leading software giant FPT Group also agreed to speed up cooperation in human resources training in semiconductor and AI, providing ‘smart’ solutions in attracting investment in the future.

FPT Group also plans to open an Advancing Packing and Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) Testing service at Đà Nẵng City’s Hi-tech Park and the duty-free zone.

Currently, the FPT Complex employs 8,000 people in the software industry and contributed 69 per cent to the city’s software export turnover.

FPT’s educational arm has space for teaching 18,000 students in IT, while its ‘smart’ education service already provides regular training for 25,000 school-aged pupils.

Phương said a series of IT infrastructure and accommodation projects in FPT Complex would help FPT Group grow by between 25 to 30 per cent. The chairman added that 80 per cent of the company’s software exports were from South Korea and Japan.

Looking ahead F-Soft would implement 51 projects involving 10 million customers in 2025, Phương said.

A report from the city’s information technology and communications department showed that the ICT industry earned VNĐ39.8 trillion ($1.6 billion) in revenues, a 9.07 per cent year-on-year increase, of which $165 million was from software exports.

The city’s digital economy accounted for 20.6 per cent of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product in 2024.

Đà Nẵng has four CIT zones including the Đà Nẵng Software Park, the Đà Nẵng IT Park, the FPT Complex and Software Park 2, creating 53,000 jobs. — VNS