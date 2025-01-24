Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam’s export to Philippines tops $6 billion for first time

January 24, 2025 - 18:50
Việt Nam’s trade with the Philippines has reached an impressive milestone, with turnover exceeding US$8.6 billion in 2024, up 11 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.
Việt Nam's garment and textile export to the Phillipines reaches $138.2 million in 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s trade with the Philippines has reached an impressive milestone, with turnover exceeding US$8.6 billion in 2024, up 11 per cent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Of note, Việt Nam shipped $6.19 billion worth of products to the archipelago nation for the first time, up 20.2 per cent from 2023, while recording a 6.7 per cent drop in imports to $2.47 billion. As a result, it enjoyed a trade surplus of $3.72 billion as compared to the set target of $3.5 billion.

Phùng Văn Thành, a trade counsellor at the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Philippines, noted that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade had been relatively stagnant. However, recent strategic efforts in market promotion and increased awareness of market potential have transformed trade dynamics.

Rice emerged as a standout export commodity last year, accounting for over $2.6 billion, surging 48.9 per cent year-on-year. Other significant export categories included machinery, equipment and spare parts ($393 million), clinker and cement ($319 million), coffee ($288.5 million), telephones and components ($212.3 million), and transport vehicles and spare parts (over $200.4 million).

Experts said although the Philippines, boasting a developing economy and diverse consumption demand, is an attractive destination for Vietnamese exporters, the shipment portfolio remains limited to 35 categories, with farm produce dominating. Additionally, competition pressure with such rivals as Thailand, China and India has also posed challenges to market entry.

They suggested Vietnamese firms diversify their offerings, work to meet strict food safety and environmental regulations of the Philippines, and bolster promotion activities to expand market penetration. Besides, businesses should invest in technology, product innovation, and brand building to strengthen their market position and consumer trust in this market. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

VinFast officially launches VF 7 for sale in the Philippines

VinFast has officially announced pricing and opened reservations for its five-seater VF 7 electric SUV during the 12th Philippines Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), becoming the third VinFast vehicle available in the Philippine market after the VF 5 and VF 3 models.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Market ends Year of the Dragon on a high note

Market breadth was positive, with 178 gainers outweighing 141 decliners. Liquidity remained subdued, falling 7.5 per cent from the previous session to approximately VNĐ12.2 trillion (US$486.5 million), with a trading volume of 536 million shares.
Economy

HCM City wholesale markets ready for Tết

HCM City’s agriculture wholesale markets have focused on ensuring adequate supply of goods such as meat, fruits and vegetables for the upcoming Tết holidays, but demand at these markets is not as high as usual.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom