Market ends Year of the Dragon on a high note

HÀ NỘI — The stock market ended the week with gains, as the VN-Index surpassed the 1,265-point threshold, while liquidity slightly declined and foreign investors continued their net-buying trend.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 5.42 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close Friday at 1,265.05 points. Market breadth was positive, with 178 gainers outweighing 141 decliners. Liquidity remained subdued, falling 7.5 per cent from the previous session to approximately VNĐ12.2 trillion (US$486.5 million), with a trading volume of 536 million shares.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest stocks by market capitalisation on HoSE, also rose by 5.05 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 1,337.59 points. Of the VN30 basket, 20 stocks advanced, five declined, and five remained unchanged.

Market sentiment turned more optimistic during the afternoon trading session, as gains gradually dominated the trading board. However, buying pressure remained moderate, keeping market movements relatively modest, while low liquidity reflected investor caution.

Masan Group Corporation (MSN) led the gains in market capitalisation, with its shares climbing nearly 4 per cent, contributing 0.93 points to the VN-Index. Other notable gainers included PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS), Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB), Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR), and Investment And Industrial Development Corporation (BCM), which rose between 1 and 3.7 per cent.

On the downside, declines in large-cap stocks such as FPT Corporation (FPT), down 0.58 per cent, Hòa Phát Group Joint Stock Company (HPG), down 0.38 per cent, and Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR), down 0.98 per cent, slightly offset broader market gains.

Market analysts at Việt Dragon Securities noted: “The market made an effort to surpass the critical 1,260-point level and extend its recovery. While liquidity was lower than the previous session, the current supply pressure is not significant. Despite subdued liquidity, the market's upward momentum has been maintained effectively.”

“With the recent supportive signals, the market is likely to continue its upward trend towards the 1,270–1,280-point range in the near future. This level is critical, as supply and demand dynamics within this range could determine the market's next direction.”

“Investors can anticipate a further extension of the recovery but should monitor supply and demand to assess the market's status. Short-term opportunities can be seized for stocks showing strong rebounds from support levels, while gains should be locked in for stocks that have already reached resistance zones,” they added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also posted gains, rising by 0.15 per cent to close at 223.01 points. Trading value on the northern exchange exceeded VNĐ553 billion, with over 37 million shares changing hands.

Foreign investors extended their net-buying streak, recording a total net purchase of more than VNĐ632 billion on HoSE. — VNS