Market edges up slightly to start the week

HÀ NỘI — The stock market kicked off the new week on a positive note with a slight gain on Monday, although trading liquidity declined slightly and remained at a low level. Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net-selling streak, albeit at a reduced volume compared to previous sessions.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index edged up by 0.44 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 1,249.55 points. Despite the gain, market breadth leaned negative, with 186 declining stocks outnumbering 134 gainers. Trading liquidity decreased slightly to approximately VNĐ9.9 trillion (US$390.7 million), with nearly 441 million shares traded.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 largest-cap stocks on the HoSE, also recorded a modest increase of 3.47 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end the session at 1,316.95 points. Within the VN30 basket, 13 stocks advanced, 14 declined and three remained unchanged.

Banking stocks led the market's modest rise. The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) gained 1.01 per cent, contributing approximately 0.66 points to the VN-Index. The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB) followed with a 1.63 per cent gain, while the Hồ Chí Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB) climbed by 2.22 per cent. Additional support came from PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (GAS) and FPT Corporation (FPT), which rose by 1.35 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively.

However, several large-cap stocks restrained the market's upward momentum. The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) fell by 0.86 per cent, shaving more than one point off the VN-Index. The Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (BSR) dropped by 2.55 per cent, and the Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB) declined by 0.78 per cent.

Analysts from the Việt Dragon Securities remarked: “The market paused near the 1,252-point level, which coincides with the MA(200) and other moving averages, and subsequently lost momentum. The decline in liquidity compared to the previous session indicates cautious sentiment among investors as the market attempts to move higher.

“Although the market maintained a green hue, the current cautious candlestick pattern suggests resistance as the index approaches the 1,250–1,265-point range, a historically contested zone. The market is likely to continue fluctuating around this level in the near term before clearer supply-and-demand signals emerge.”

“If supply pressure increases and dominates during this exploratory phase, the market could face risks of a pullback. Therefore, investors should closely monitor supply-and-demand dynamics to reassess the market’s state. For now, investors can explore short-term opportunities in stocks showing recovery signals from support zones. However, portfolio management should remain cautious to avoid overexposure, and short-term gains should be locked in during rebounds,” the analysts added.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index declined by 0.36 per cent to close at 221.69 points, with a trading value exceeding VNĐ688 billion and more than 40 million shares exchanged.

Foreign investors remained net sellers but reduced their net-selling volume, offloading shares worth over VNĐ247 billion on the HoSE and more than VNĐ19 billion on the HNX. — VNS