Customs implements environmental protection tax regulations on petrol, oil and lubricants

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Customs has directed provincial and municipal customs departments to implement and disseminate environmental protection tax regulations on petrol, oil and lubricants to the business community.

The move aims to ensure compliance with the new tax rates outlined in recent legislative updates.

On December 24, 2024, the National Assembly Standing Committee issued Resolution No. 60/2024/UBTVQH15, setting environmental protection tax rates for petrol, oil, and lubricants. Effective from January 1 to December 31 this year, it aligns with Việt Nam's environmental policies and sustainability goals.

Under the resolution, petrol (excluding ethanol) will be subject to an environmental protection tax of VNĐ2,000 (US$0.08) per litre. Jet fuel, diesel, fuel oil and lubricating oil will incur a tax rate of VNĐ1,000 per litre, while lubricants will be taxed at VNĐ1,000 per kilogramme. Kerosene will be subject to a lower tax rate of VNĐ600 per litre.

The General Department of Customs has directed customs offices to apply the tax rates as outlined in the resolution. They are also responsible for guiding and informing businesses, organisations, and individuals about its details and impact.

The resolution also states that from January 1, 2026, environmental protection tax rates will revert to those outlined in Resolution No. 579/2018/UBTVQH14, where petrol (excluding ethanol) is taxed at VNĐ4,000 per litre, diesel oil, fuel oil, and lubricating oil at VNĐ2,000 per litre, lubricating grease at VNĐ2,000 per kilogram, and kerosene at VNĐ1,000 per litre. These rates are double those of 2025.

This adjustment in environmental protection tax rates reflects Việt Nam's ongoing efforts to promote sustainable practices and ensure a balanced approach to environmental and economic objectives. — VNS