MBBank's charter capital rises to over $2.4 billion

HÀ NỘI — MBBank has released a report detailing the outcomes of its stock issuance to pay dividends for the year 2023.

On January 8, the lender issued nearly 796 million MBB shares to pay dividends at a rate of 15 per cent. The remaining fractional shares, totalling 36,352 shares, were transferred to the MBB Union for management and distribution.

Following this issuance, the total number of circulating MBB shares has increased to over 6.1 billion shares. Consequently, MBB's charter capital has risen from VNĐ53.06 trillion (US$2.09 billion) to over VNĐ61.02 trillion ($2.4 billion).

In mid-December 2024, the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) approved Decision No. 708/QĐ-SGDHCM for MBBank to amend its stock listing registration.

Specifically, the bank listed an additional 19.24 million MBB shares, representing a listing value change of VNĐ192.4 billion based on par value. This move elevated MBBank's total listed shares from nearly 5.29 billion to almost 5.31 billion shares, effective as of December 18, 2024.

The additional listed shares mentioned above are Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares, issued by MBB to bank employees at a subscription price of VNĐ10,000 per share.

These ESOPs are subject to a transfer restriction for five years from the end of the issuance period. After the third year, 50 per cent of the shares can be freely transferred, while after the fifth year, 100 per cent of the shares can be transferred.

In the third quarter of 2024, MBBank's consolidated financial report revealed net interest income exceeding VNĐ10.4 trillion, marking a VNĐ605 billion increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

After deducting taxes and fees, the bank reported profit after tax of more than VNĐ5.8 trillion for the third quarter of 2024, a small increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

For the first nine months of 2024, its net interest income approached VNĐ20.6 trillion, while profits after tax reached nearly VNĐ16.57 trillion. The former was down 9 per cent year-on-year and the latter increased 3.5 per cent. — VNS