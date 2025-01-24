Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese spend big on áo dài for Tết celebration

January 24, 2025 - 12:52
756,600 áo dài were sold on Shopee and TikTok Shop between December 20, 2024, and January 19, 2025, worth a total of VNĐ189.6 billion (US$7,420).

 

Dressed in a traditional áo dài, a young girl gracefully poses for a photo. — Photo vov2.vov.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese consumers have splashed billions of đồng buying áo dài (traditional long dresses) on e-commerce platforms alone in preparation for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

According to an e-commerce data platform, Metric, 756,600 áo dài were sold on Shopee and TikTok Shop between December 20, 2024, and January 19, 2025, totalling VNĐ189.6 billion (US$7.4 million). The most popular price range for these garments was between VNĐ150,000 and VNĐ350,000 per outfit.

In the previous Tết season, Vietnamese spent $1.7 million on 245,000 áo dài - the national costume - across four e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo, during December, two months before the holiday.

Metric reported a total of 224,200 successful orders from 2,200 online stores during the period. — VNS

ao dai e-commerce platforms Vietnamese Tet

see also

More on this story

Economy

HCM City wholesale markets ready for Tết

HCM City’s agriculture wholesale markets have focused on ensuring adequate supply of goods such as meat, fruits and vegetables for the upcoming Tết holidays, but demand at these markets is not as high as usual.
Economy

Strong market rally as VN-Index nears 1,260 points

Market breadth was decisively positive, with 233 advancing stocks significantly outnumbering 73 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse improved to VNĐ13.2 trillion (over US$524.8 million), marking a 10.1 per cent increase compared to the previous session.
Economy

Bank credit up 11.3% in HCM City in 2024

HCM City credit institutions’ total loans outstanding as of the end of last year were worth over VNĐ3.9 quadrillion (US$153.3 billion), a 11.3 per cent increase for the year, according to the central bank.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom