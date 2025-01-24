Vietnamese spend big on áo dài for Tết celebration

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese consumers have splashed billions of đồng buying áo dài (traditional long dresses) on e-commerce platforms alone in preparation for the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

According to an e-commerce data platform, Metric, 756,600 áo dài were sold on Shopee and TikTok Shop between December 20, 2024, and January 19, 2025, totalling VNĐ189.6 billion (US$7.4 million). The most popular price range for these garments was between VNĐ150,000 and VNĐ350,000 per outfit.

In the previous Tết season, Vietnamese spent $1.7 million on 245,000 áo dài - the national costume - across four e-commerce platforms, including Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo, during December, two months before the holiday.

Metric reported a total of 224,200 successful orders from 2,200 online stores during the period. — VNS