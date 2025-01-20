Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam and US reach agreement on anti-dumping dispute over pangasius fish

January 20, 2025 - 16:52
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the United States Trade Representative on January 17 signed a bilateral agreement in Washington, DC resolving an anti-dumping dispute over Vietnamese pangasius fillets.
Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the United States Trade Representative at the meeting on January 17. — Photo moit.gov.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Việt Nam and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on January 17 signed a bilateral agreement in Washington DC, resolving an anti-dumping dispute over Vietnamese pangasius fillets.

The agreement puts an end to the dispute under the World Trade Organisation (WTO)'s case DS536.

Under the agreement, Vĩnh Hoàn Corporation, the leading Vietnamese exporter of pangasius and basa fish, is exempted from anti-dumping tariffs when exporting these products to the US.

This marks the second time Việt Nam and the US have reached a bilateral deal to resolve a WTO dispute, following the 2016 agreement on warm-water shrimp (DS429), which resulted in the removal of anti-dumping tariffs on shrimp from Minh Phú Seafood Corporation.

The successful resolution of the pangasius dispute is the result of constructive negotiations and goodwill from both sides. Việt Nam praises the positive attitude and efforts of the US, especially the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and the USTR, in seeking a bilateral solution.

The US decision to implement the WTO ruling further strengthens the growing relationship between the two countries, particularly as Việt Nam and the US recently upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This achievement highlights Việt Nam’s readiness to use appropriate platforms, including WTO dispute resolution mechanisms, to protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese businesses amid the country's increasing integration into the global economy.

The dispute began in 2018 when Việt Nam filed a case against the US at the WTO over the anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese pangasius exports. After years of negotiations, the two governments have now reached a resolution that benefits Vietnamese businesses, particularly Vĩnh Hoàn, the second seafood company to have its anti-dumping duties removed, following Minh Phú. — VNS

