Home Economy

Warning of increase in fake bank websites

July 24, 2024 - 17:09
List of 28 fake bank websites. — Photo kinhdoanhvaphattrien.vn

HÀ NỘI — The National Cyber ​​Security Centre (NCSC) discovered 68 more websites impersonating the brands of agencies and organisations in order to scam users last month.

Among them, there were 28 websites impersonating banks, two websites impersonating the electronic information page of Việt Nam Social Security and one website impersonating the website of the Government Inspectorate of Việt Nam.

The NCSC under the Authority of Information Security (AIS), Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) announced the summary results last month.

NCSC technology experts said that by creating fake websites of authorities, financial institutions, banks, e-commerce platforms and businesses, the aim is always fraudulent in order to steal people's money.

But they added that using fake websites to scam users not only causes direct damage to people, but also negatively affects the reputation and brand of the agency or organisation whose website is faked.

NCSC has recorded more than 124,920 fake website addresses of agencies and organisations in recent times.

At the same time, NCSC's technical monitoring system also recorded more than 90,030 weaknesses and information security holes in servers, workstations and information systems of state agencies and organisations.

The centre's remote monitoring and scanning system also detected more than 1,600 vulnerabilities in 5,000 publicly open systems on the internet.

Notably, among these, 12 newly-announced vulnerabilities were assessed by security experts to have a serious level of impact that could be exploited to attack and capitalise on the systems of agencies.

As these type of crimes continue to increase, the AIS requested that businesses proactively scan and detect early fraudulent websites impersonating their companies and warn users in order to keep data secure and protect the organisation's brand.

To address security vulnerabilities, experts recommended all companies conduct comprehensive system checks.

This helped identify whether systems were using products affected by vulnerabilities could be fixed in a timely manner and the remedial measures could ensure information security, said experts. — VNS

